Quick - Apple's 2021 iPad crashes to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

While Black Friday deals officially launch a week from today, retailers like Amazon are getting a head start with record-low prices on some of its best-selling items like Apple's 10.2-inch iPad. The retailer just dropped the 2021 iPad to $269 (opens in new tab) (was $329) - that's the lowest price we've seen and the best early Black Friday iPad deal we've spotted so far.



Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 includes the powerful A13 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and all-day battery life.



Apple's pricey iPads are always highly coveted Black Friday deals, with some of the best offers you'll find all year. While Amazon might offer a slightly larger discount at the official Black Friday sale, we predict it will go fast. Today's offer on the 2021 iPad brings the price back down to $269 (opens in new tab) - which is a record-low price, and you're guaranteed to walk away with today's deal.

Black Friday iPad deal

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday deal from Amazon drops the 10.2-inch iPad to just $269 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, and today's deal is a record-low price.

More early Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This early black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15.

(opens in new tab) Toloco Massage Gun: was $259.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's early Black Friday sale, down to $69.99 from $259.99 which is a massive 73% discount. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

(opens in new tab) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $22.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great idea for anyone on your list, these top-rated pillows were a best-seller at this year's Black Friday sale, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $22.48 when you apply the additional 50% coupon at checkout - the lowest price we've ever seen. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is only the second time we've seen the latest Apple Watch 8 discounted at Amazon. The smartwatch has only been available for less than two months, but you can already save $50 in this early Black Friday deal. Updates are incremental compared to the previous version but do include an upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Black Friday best-seller is the Ring Video Doorbell, on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest Black Friday AirPods deal is the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99. While we've seen the 2nd generation AirPods drop to $79 once before, this is the best deal you can find right now and still a great price for a pair of premium wireless earbuds.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want the latest and greatest TV, Amazon's Black Friday deals include LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,296.99. Rated as our best TV of 2022, the LG C2 (opens in new tab) packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those looking to take Alexa on the road, the Amazon Echo Auto is looking particularly tempting right now. You're grabbing this excellent gadget for its lowest price yet here, which is even more impressive considering we rarely see too many discounts on this device outside of sales periods.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 Kindle Paperwhite is on my Christmas wish list and Amazon is offering a first-time $50 discount on the e-reader, bringing the price down to a record low of $99.99. The waterproof Kindle features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

More Black Friday iPad deals

See more Apple offers with our Black Friday Apple deals roundup, and see our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.