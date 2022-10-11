Prime Day phone deals: big savings on Samsung, Google, Xiaomi and more

The Prime Day phone deals have landed in the Prime Day Early Access Sale, and they are actually really good, saving you massive chunks of money on top-tier devices.

You could save up to $300 / £300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Flip 4, as well as some good discounts on the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Or you can go for more of a mid-range device like the Motorola Moto G Stylus and bring it home for just over $200 / £200.

These are excellent deals whether you want to bag yourself a flagship device for less or whether you're in dying need of a cheap new phone and want to take the opportunity to buy something that would be slightly over your price range otherwise.

So we have done the hard work for you and gathered up all of the best Prime Day phone deals in one place so you can browse and decide which option works best for you.

The best Prime Day Early Access phone deals (US)

Google Pixel 6 (256GB): $599 $479 at Amazon

Save $50 - Looking for a bargain price on a flagship device? Amazon's latest Prime Day deal on the Pixel 6 brings this excellent device down to its lowest-ever unlocked price. Ok, so it's not the newest device in the range anymore, but a fantastic camera, chip, and overall design still mean this device holds up in 2022. The Pixel 7 isn't the biggest of upgrades over this device, so it's worth a look if you're not bothered about the latest and greatest. As a side note, this listing is also on the expanded 256GB storage version, making it an even better value.

Google Pixel 6a: $449 $329 at Amazon

Looking for a real bargain? You can get a tasty $120 off the mid-range Google Pixel 6a with today's Prime Day deals at Amazon. As you'd expect, this is the lowest price yet on this device that's a very strong mid-range option indeed, thanks to its speedy Google Tensor chip and decent camera. This device is perfect if you're going to go with Mint Mobile, Visible, or any of the best-prepaid plans on the market currently.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB RAM, 256GB): $1,299.99 $989.99 at Amazon

Save $320 - One of our favorite phones of 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) is not only a powerful flagship but offers unique functionality with its S Pen stylus and a superbly versatile camera. Our biggest criticism was its high price, which this Deal of the Day takes a sizeable bite out of, on the 256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (12GB RAM, 256GB): $1,919.99 $1,449.99 at Amazon

Save $270 - We described Samsung's freshest and most ambitious foldable yet as a true 'do-everything device' in our 4.5-star review (opens in new tab). While it's still one of the most expensive phones on the market (although not the most expensive foldable out there), this Amazon discount softens the blow a little.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,059.99 $859.99 at Amazon

Save $85 - While it doesn't rewrite the rulebook, the Z Flip 4 does all that it needs to 'for the company to hold onto its foldable crown', as we said in our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review (opens in new tab). This deal offers a small saving in the grand scheme of things, but it brings the 256GB model of one of the most desirable flagship folding phones under $1,000.

OnePlus 10 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB): $969.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $220 - In our OnePlus 10 Pro review (opens in new tab), we commended the phone for offering more for less than many other 'pro' branded rivals and now you get this great all-rounder at a solid price.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 (6GB RAM, 256GB): $399.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - If the Galaxy S22 Ultra appeals but its high price doesn't, then Motorola's Moto G Stylus 2021 (opens in new tab) is the perfect remedy. As we mentioned in our review, it already felt like 'a good bargain' at launch, but now it's made better by this fresh Amazon discount.

OnePlus 10 Pro: $899 $799 at Amazon

Save $100 - OnePlus' current flagship seldom sees a price reduction and yet this latest deal knocks $100 off the asking price. In our OnePlus 10 Pro review (opens in new tab), we found it to be a great all-round flagship, with its great display, fast 80W charging and already-competitive pricing making it a great buy already.

OnePlus 9: $729.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $230 - Sure, the OnePlus 9 is a little longer in the tooth than the company's current top dog but that doesn't stop it from being a worthy buy today, especially as this marks its biggest price-cut on Amazon to date. Like the 10 Pro, it was great value when it first launched and this deal means that's still true; with good long term OS and security updates from OnePlus being a standout highlight. In our OnePlus 9 review (opens in new tab), we also commended the rear cameras and fast-charging battery.

OnePlus Nord N200: $239.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - It's a good thing that amidst the select few phones OnePlus does sell Stateside, the affordable Nord N200 is such a strong offering. We commended it in our OnePlus Nord N200 review (opens in new tab) for delivering a sleek design, great display and 5G on a budget, while this latest discount knocks 25% off the asking price, making a good budget phone buy even greater.

The best Prime Day Early Access phone deals (UK)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: from £388 £289 at Amazon

Save £100 - This is one of the best mid-range devices you can find and with this great discount at Amazon you will be able to take it home for very cheap. It's one of the lowest price tags the OnePlus Nord 2 has ever been at and it could be a good bargain for someone looking to upgrade phone without emptying your pockets.

Google Pixel 6a, plus Pixel Buds A-Series: from £454.32 £399 at Amazon

Save £55 - The Pixel 6a is the budget version of Pixel 6 that comes in a smaller form and with some upgraded features such as a faster fingerprint scanner. This Amazon deal will save you an extra £55 and gets the price to match its lowest ever. You can also claim a pair of free Pixel Buds A-Series to go with it.

Google Pixel 6, plus free Pixel Buds: from £578 £499 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Google Pixel 6 is still one of the best flagship devices out there, with a fantastic camera and excellent battery life to easily get through a day of use. This deal pretty much matches the cheapest prices we have seen for this device all year and comes with the Pixel Buds included. It's a great deal if you want a top-tier device at a reasonable price.

Google Pixel 6 Pro, plus free Pixel Buds: from £828 £749 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Pixel 6 Pro was the first real top-tier device from Google and it was worth the price, it comes with an excellent camera and a brilliant display with 120Hz refresh rate. This is a very good deal considering the phone comes with free Pixel Buds, yet matching the lowest prices we have seen for this device.

Sony Xperia 1 IV (12GB RAM, 256GB) + Free WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: £1165.32 £1149.00 at Amazon

Save £16.32 - The Sony Xperia 1 IV brings some stellar creative features, with photos that wowed us and stellar video. It’s also a well-rounded phone with a good-looking display, powerful processor and long-lasting battery. If you can ignore some rough edges, Amazon has a bundle deal with the best wireless, noise cancelling headphones you can buy, a set of our favorite headphones ever.

Sony Xperia 10 IV (6GB RAM, 128GB): £369.00 £349.00 at Amazon

Save £20 - The Sony Xperia 10 IV is a bit of a mixed bag: it does really well in some areas, and not so well in others, and it arrives at a price point that's reasonable enough for what you get in return. It's going to appeal to fans of both compact handsets and the Xperia series, and taking and extra £20 off the bargain price should make the shortcomings more palatable.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB): £295.00 £249.00 at Amazon

Save £46 - An attractive phone with a good-looking screen and impressive cameras for the price, the Samsung Galaxy A53 offers good value for money overall. Battery life could be better, but it still gets some fancy Samsung features at a bargain price, and this deal makes it an easy choice.

Sony Xperia 1 III (12GB RAM, 256GB): £1,199 £849 at Amazon

Save £350 - Sony's 2021 flagship still packs a punch, most notably by featuring one of the world's only dual focal length telephoto cameras in a smartphone. In our Xperia 1 III review (opens in new tab), we branded it 'the best smartphone the company has made for years' and continues to offer strong performance and a superb display too. Even though its successor it now here, this Amazon deal isn't to be overlooked.

Sony Xperia 5 III (8GB RAM, 128GB): £899 £699 at Amazon

Save £200 - The smaller sibling to 2021's Xperia 1 III, the Xperia 5 III (opens in new tab) serves up a stellar and smooth 6.1-inch 120Hz 21:9 display that's great for enjoying media on the go. The same powerful camera system as the 1 III and better battery life make this a solid recommend for those after a more interesting iPhone alternative.

Sony Xperia 5 III + Dualshock 4 controller + mount: £899 £599 at Amazon

Save £300 - Whether you want to play Genshin Impact on the go or stream your PlayStation remotely, this Amazon-exclusive Xperia 5 III (opens in new tab) gaming bundle adds an official Dualshock 4 controller and a compatible smartphone mount to this capable 5G flagship, making for a brilliant deal at £300 off the original asking price of the phone alone.

OnePlus 10 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB): £899 £749 at Amazon

Save £150 - In our OnePlus 10 Pro review (opens in new tab), we commended the phone for offering more for less than many other 'pro' branded flagships and now you get all the clout of the higher RAM/storage model with a sizeable discount. This is a great all-rounder at a solid price.

Google Pixel 6 (128GB) + Google Pixel Buds: £698.99 £474 at Amazon

Save £224.99 - The Google Pixel 6 series offers one of the best cameras on any smartphone right now, helped by the company's new own-brand Tensor chipset, which we commended in our Pixel 6 review (opens in new tab). This offer sees the price not just of the phone, but the company's true-wireless Bluetooth Pixel Buds collectively drop to an astonishingly low £474, an offer that we'd strongly recommend those in the market consider.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) + Google Pixel Buds: £948.99 £674 at Amazon

Save £274.99 - If you're looking for a little more skip in your step than the Pixel 6 can muster, Amazon has also laid on a considerable discount for the Pixel 6 Pro as well - the first true flagship-class Pixel. Our Pixel 6 Pro review (opens in new tab) picked out its pure Android experience and even more robust triple rear cameras as particular highlights.

Xiaomi 12 (8GB RAM, 128GB): £749.99 £495 at Amazon

Save £254.99 - The Xiaomi 12 sits as one of the company's best phones of 2022, made possible by its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, clean compact design and capable camera system. This Prime Day deal renders the phone 34% cheaper, while addressing one of the biggest pain points found in our Xiaomi 12 review (opens in new tab): its original asking price.

Choosing a phone:

What storage size will I need? Depending on your preferred handset, you'll be presented with a few storage size options. The majority of choices will start at 128GB of storage these days, but some do drop as low as 64GB. If you tend to save things on the cloud and rarely download any music, videos, or general large files, 64GB will suffice. However, for most people, a minimum of 128GB will be a necessity. The bigger question is whether it's worth considering the 256 or 512GB options we see these days...and in most cases, it's not worth it. Unless you're downloading an entire library of Kindle books, hoarding Spotify playlists, and trying to have the entirety of Netflix at your fingertips, these larger options just aren't worth the additional costs. Of course, the easiest way to know is to look at how much storage you're using on your existing phone and work off of that. Many Android devices offer expandable storage as well so if you've gone for a storage size too small, you can always remedy it with certain mobile phone deals.