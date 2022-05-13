Our favorite affordable Apple Watch just dropped to its lowest price of 2022

Our favorite affordable smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE, just dropped to a must-grab price of $229 (was $279) at Amazon. That's the best deal we've seen this year and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price.



So, why is the Apple Watch SE our favorite budget smartwatch? The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 7, but at a much lower price. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app (which many would find unnecessary), the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



The Apple Watch 7 is currently on sale for $329, $100 more than today's deal on the Apple Watch SE. If you don't need all the extra bells and whistles of the Series 7, then we recommend grabbing this bargain at Amazon today.

Apple Watch SE deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229 at Amazon

Save $30 - Our favorite budget smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE, just dropped to $229 at Amazon. That's the best deal we've seen all year and a fantastic price for a feature-packed smartwatch. Today's offer applies to the Black, Blue, and Starlight sports bands, and all models are currently in stock and ready to ship.

More Apple Watch deals

