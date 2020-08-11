Oculus Quest is back in stock – but it won’t stay that way for long

Oculus Quest has been in- and out-of-stock since the holidays last year, making it difficult for virtual reality enthusiasts to get their hands on.

While that will likely continue to be the case for some time, we've spotted a hidden cache at online retailer Abt.com.

That said, until it runs out of stock Abt will be selling the standalone VR headset for $399 (its regular MSRP) – i.e. there's no markup just because it's hard to find.

Even better, Abt's limiting sales to one-per-customer to keep it in stock as long as possible and prevent price gouging.

Oculus Quest - IN STOCK - $399.00 at Abt.com

It won't stay this way for long, but for a limited time the Oculus Quest (64GB) VR headset is back in stock at Abt.com. The headset ships with the two controllers and has everything you need to immerse yourself in virtual reality right out of the box.View Deal

All aboard for tether-free VR

The big selling point for the Oculus Quest is that it's a powerful tether-free VR headset. It doesn't need to be connected to your PC to run games, and can play most of the games its PC-powered counterpart can.

It's also around the same cost as a games console, making it more affordable than the Valve Index, which is super high quality but also twice as expensive.

Those two factors combined make the Oculus Quest an attractive VR headset for first-time buyers and has resulted in a dearth of available units.