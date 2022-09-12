Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition preorders live now

Following its recent announcement, we've gathered up exactly where you can place a Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition preorder right here so you can secure a copy of the limited console before it sells out.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition sports a bold red and purple design on the Joy-Con, with the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon from each game emblazoned on the front of the white dock. The back of the Nintendo Switch OLED console is plastered with graffiti-style art featuring other Pokémon, icons and logos from the games. Lastly, the rear of the dock has a cleverly included Poké Ball detail as a neat final touch.

One key thing to note, though, is that the limited edition console does not include a copy of either Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, so you'll need to purchase your next entry in the eternal catch-em-all series separately.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition is priced at $359.99 / £319.99 and you can find where preorders are currently available just below. We'll continue updating the list as more retailers put the limited edition console up for sale ahead of release on November 4.

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition preorders

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition: $359 Nintendo Store US

Preorders aren't open just yet for this new edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED at the official Nintendo Store but the listing page is already live. We'll keep an eye on this and update you as soon as anything changes.

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition: £319.99 at Amazon UK

If you're in the UK, Amazon has already opened up preorders for the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition. The console has actually been available to buy since Friday and stock is still available so you should still have some time before the early allocation sells out.

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition?

The Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition is the latest limited edition console released by the house of Mario. These launches are a regular occurrence from Nintendo to mark the release of the console's biggest games. Effectively, you get the same console as you usually would, but jazzed up with a fancy design that superfans will appreciate to tie in with the release.

But this is far from the calm pastel hues of the Animal Crossing Edition and minimalistic paint splatters of the Splatoon 3 Edition. The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition features a striking design that puts the two legendary Pokémon from the upcoming games bang in the middle of the dock in fiery red and hazy purple. There's also a pair of red/purple Joy-Con to match the main artwork and a nifty Poké Ball motif embedded on the reverse.

But, there is one caveat...

Does this limited edition Nintendo Switch come with a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet?

No. Unlike the Animal Crossing version in the UK, the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition does not come with either game included.

That means you'll need to buy the game separately. Expect that to be around an extra $60 / £50 on top of the price of the console. You may be able to find a small saving of up to $10 / £10 when preordering from certain retailers, though. Check out today's best price below or follow our Nintendo Switch deals hub for regular updates.