New iPhone SE 2022 now available at Visible with a pair of free AirPods 3 and $200

The new iPhone SE 2022 is now available at the prepaid carrier Visible Wireless with a free pair of AirPods 3 and a $200 gift card for new customers - a superb option for those looking to pair a budget iPhone with a reasonably priced 5G data plan.

To be eligible for this match made in heaven, you'll have to port your number over from a rival carrier and purchase a device outright for $429. While you'll be paying a fair bit up front here, it's worth noting that your free gifts actually add up to $379 in total so this is easily one of the better iPhone SE 2022 deals out there today.

Note, your $200 gift card comes in the form of an online-only voucher that you'll be able to redeem at a number of major retailers. The free AirPods being offered also happen to be the latest third-generation model, too, valued at $179.

Free gifts aside, however, it's worth checking out Visible Wireless for its super-cheap unlimited 5G data plan. Normally costing $40 per line individually, it's actually possible to get your monthly cost down to just $25 per month using the carrier's excellent Party Pay feature. This unique 'family' plan allows you to group your line together with any other Visible user for a nifty per line discount. Even without this saving, however, Visible ranks as one of the cheapest prepaid plans on the market for unlimited data users.

Not interested in the new iPhone SE 2022? There's actually another great Visible deal available right now that's semi-exclusive to TechRadar readers. Check out its full details just down below.

