Massive AirPods deals at Amazon - prices starting at just $99.99

Amazon is offering some tempting deals on Apple AirPods right now, with prices starting at just $99.99. You can get Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249), and you save up to 37% on the 2019 AirPods 2 (opens in new tab) - bringing the price down to just $99.99 (was $159).



So what is the difference between the two earbuds besides the price? The most significant upgrade with the AirPods Pro 2 is the active noise cancellation mode, which blocks out unwanted noise. While the AirPods 2 lack this feature, you're still getting quality Apple earbuds with excellent connectivity and sound. No matter what AirPods you decide to go with, today's offers are fantastic deals, so you're guaranteed to bag a bargain.

Today's best AirPods deals

Today's cheapest AirPods deal is on the Apple AirPods 2, which are on sale for $99.99 at Amazon. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model.

If you want noise cancellation with your earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale for $199.99, which is the lowest price we've seen. Apart from the noise cancellation, you're also getting improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple's AirPods 2 are the brand's cheapest earbuds and come with the H1 chip to deliver quality sound and fast pairing with seamless connectivity. The H1 Chip also offers voice control with Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.



The AirPods Pro 2 were launched late last year and deliver enhanced noise cancellation and overall improved sound quality thanks to Apple's new and improved H2 chip. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include an extended battery life and a redesigned case that provides up to 30 hours of total listening time.

More AirPods deals

