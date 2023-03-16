Looking for a new TV for March Madness? Get the LG C2 OLED for $1,599 at Walmart

March Madness officially begins today, and if you're looking to upgrade your home display, you can't get much better than today's deal on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV. Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599 (opens in new tab) right now - a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The LG C2 OLED takes the top spot in TechRadar's best TV roundup thanks to the brilliant picture quality, impressive sound, and sleek, slim design. If you're looking for the latest and greatest TV to watch the big tournament on, LG's C2 OLED comes highly recommended, especially now that it's down to a record-low price.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,599 at Walmart

Today's best March Madness TV deal is LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV, the LG C2 OLED is packed with premium features, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



See more of today's best deals below, and check out our March Madness TV sales roundup for all the latest offers.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

Ranked as one of our best OLED TVs, the Samsung S95B is very impressive thanks to the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. Today's March Madness deal brings this 65-inch model down to $1,799.99 thanks to a massive $1,200 discount.

LG A2 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $749 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller display, Walmart has LG's 55-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for just $749. That's an incredible deal for an OLED display and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and shows. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

LG 65-inch Class 83 Series TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This LG QNED 4K TV is getting a $700 discount at Best Buy's March Madness TV sale, marking the 65-inch display down to just $999.99. The LG 83 Series TV is a decent flatscreen with great picture and sound quality. It packs a 4K display, plenty of HDMI ports, two voice assistant options, smart capabilities, and more.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.