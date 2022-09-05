Best Labor Day TV deals 2022 LIVE - big savings on 4K, OLED, QLED and 8K TVs

Refresh

(Image credit: Insignia) Goliath meet David. We've shared massive TVs up to 75 inches so far, but here's a much smaller option for those who only need a basic set at a ridiculously low price. This Insignia F20 Series is about the most entry-level TV you can find today. It only supports HD resolutions but that's fine for your general viewing. Plus, you get access to all the major streaming apps at the touch of a button. Of course, it's not going to win any awards when it comes to picture quality, but it does the job. Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: $179.99 $109.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: LG) Jeez, TechRadar, will you just shut up about the LG C2 OLED for, like, five minutes? ... Absolutely not. Like Jake Peralta in the sewers bringing up the Ninja Turtles, it's a TV sales event, so we're gonsta talk about the LG C2 OLED. It's right there at the top of our best TV guide, so why would we not want to tell you when it's available to buy for its cheapest ever price? Well, it is, right now in the Labor Day sales. The all-important 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch displays are all reduced at Amazon, so you can pick the perfect size to suit your space. Get this TV for its top-of-the-line image quality that brings rich colours and vivid lighting to all of your favorite shows and movies. We also found it offers a smooth PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming experience in our testing, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 4K 120Hz support. LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: $2,499.99 $1,896.99 at Amazon

LG C2 55-inch OLED TV: $1,799.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

LG C2 48-inch OLED TV: $1,499.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon

If you don't want that 70-inch behemoth below then how about a smaller but still reasonably sized display - that's also at an incredible bargain price. If I had a budget of around $300 to spend on a good-size 4K TV then this Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV. It's a great display from a manufacturer that has established itself over the last few years with a range of affordable and capable TVs. In our testing, we found out exactly that, too. Naturally, there are shortcomings given the lower price. Mostly this was the restricted contrast that means bright scenes struggle to shine while darks aren't able to hit the rich blacks we'd like to see. Still, its 4K picture is detailed and colorful - and there's a lot of screen for the cash here. Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $289.99 at Best Buy