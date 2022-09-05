Live
Best Labor Day TV deals 2022 LIVE - big savings on 4K, OLED, QLED and 8K TVs
Save hundreds of dollars on your next TV right now
This year's Labor Day sales are one of the best times to shop for a new TV. And so you don't miss out on any of the tempting savings we'll bring the top offers to you right here from manufacturers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung and Amazon on our Labor Day TV deals live blog.
It doesn't matter whether you need a big-screen TV on a budget for the new NFL season, a premium OLED to get the most out of your games console, or a basic display for your everyday viewing. Let us be your guide through all the Labor Day TV sales happening right now.
There are some incredible deals on many of the best TVs just below, including smart TVs from $89.99 and up to $2,000 off Samsung 8K and QLED TVs. And for those that just want the biggest display size possible, how about a massive 70-inch 4K TV for under $500? Worth it.
Labor Day TV deals – quick links
- Amazon: smart TVs starting as low as $89.99
- Best Buy: big-screen TVs up to 85 inches from only $279.99
- Samsung: save up to $2,000 on premium 4K, 8K and QLED TVs
- Walmart: huge savings on budget TVs from LG, TCL, Hisense and more
Labor Day TV deals – Best deals right now
Goliath meet David. We've shared massive TVs up to 75 inches so far, but here's a much smaller option for those who only need a basic set at a ridiculously low price.
This Insignia F20 Series is about the most entry-level TV you can find today. It only supports HD resolutions but that's fine for your general viewing. Plus, you get access to all the major streaming apps at the touch of a button. Of course, it's not going to win any awards when it comes to picture quality, but it does the job.
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV:
$179.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Jeez, TechRadar, will you just shut up about the LG C2 OLED for, like, five minutes?
...
Absolutely not.
Like Jake Peralta in the sewers bringing up the Ninja Turtles, it's a TV sales event, so we're gonsta talk about the LG C2 OLED. It's right there at the top of our best TV guide, so why would we not want to tell you when it's available to buy for its cheapest ever price? Well, it is, right now in the Labor Day sales.
The all-important 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch displays are all reduced at Amazon, so you can pick the perfect size to suit your space. Get this TV for its top-of-the-line image quality that brings rich colours and vivid lighting to all of your favorite shows and movies. We also found it offers a smooth PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming experience in our testing, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 4K 120Hz support.
LG C2 65-inch OLED TV:
$2,499.99 $1,896.99 at Amazon
LG C2 55-inch OLED TV:
$1,799.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon
LG C2 48-inch OLED TV:
$1,499.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon
If you don't want that 70-inch behemoth below then how about a smaller but still reasonably sized display - that's also at an incredible bargain price.
If I had a budget of around $300 to spend on a good-size 4K TV then this Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV. It's a great display from a manufacturer that has established itself over the last few years with a range of affordable and capable TVs.
In our testing, we found out exactly that, too. Naturally, there are shortcomings given the lower price. Mostly this was the restricted contrast that means bright scenes struggle to shine while darks aren't able to hit the rich blacks we'd like to see. Still, its 4K picture is detailed and colorful - and there's a lot of screen for the cash here.
Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$499.99 $289.99 at Best Buy
Thanks for joining us on our Labor Day TV deals live blog. If you've got your eyes peeled for a huge saving on a brand new display then, would you look at that, you couldn't be in a better place.
Let's not waste any more time and just get straight to the one TV deal you need to see this Labor Day. Immediately.
It's this TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV. When it comes to finding a big-screen 4K TV bargain you won't find any better right now. It's a whole lot of TV for the money. 4K resolution support and HDR are a given to bump up the picture quality, colors and contrast, while all the major streaming apps are at your fingertips. Whatever you watch it's going to be big and look damn good, too.
TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV:
$829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
