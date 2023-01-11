The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV drops to $1,799 in early Super Bowl TV deal

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and if you're looking to watch the big game on the latest and greatest TV, then we have a deal for you. Best Buy just launched some epic Super Bowl TV deals, which include the stunning LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). That's a $300 discount and $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.



The LG C2 OLED is ranked at the top spot in TechRadar's best TV roundup, and for a good reason. It has everything you'd want in your dream TV, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You're also getting virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design that all results in a premium home cinema setup which is perfect for the upcoming big game.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display for $1,799.99 - $100 more than the record-low and $100 less than last week's price. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

We've listed more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy below, which include a range of features and sizes with prices starting at just $599.99.

(opens in new tab) LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a bigger display size with a lower price tag, Best Buy has this entry-level LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99. It's incredible value for money, with webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch Nano 75UQA TV: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a $250 discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 70-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $649.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another premium Super Bowl TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 65-inch QNED TV on sale for a record-low price of $999.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming. All for under $1,000, which is fantastic value for a 65-inch TV.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another OLED display is LG's A2 48-inch 4K TV marked down to $649.99, thanks to today's $650 discount. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and a great range of streaming services is included.

