Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals: $700 off LG, Samsung, Sony and more

Super Bowl Sunday is a month away, which means Super Bowl TV deals are heating up with massive savings on stunning displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.



Best Buy is offering some of the best bargains we've spotted, like the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). That's just $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far.



The LG C2 OLED is ranked at the top spot in TechRadar's best TV roundup, and for a good reason. It has everything you'd want in your dream TV, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You're also getting virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design that all results in a premium home cinema setup which is perfect for the upcoming big game.

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display for $1,799.99 - $100 more than the record-low and $100 less than last week's price. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV for the upcoming game, then this deal is for you.

See more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy below, which include a range of features and sizes with prices starting at just $449.99.

More Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

A best-seller during Black Friday, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has the Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV for just $449.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value.

LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger display size with a smaller price tag, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this entry-level LG 75-inch 4K TV for just $599.99. It's incredible value for money, with webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG 70-inch Nano 75UQA TV: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Get a $250 discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 70-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $649.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

A big-screen QLED display under $700 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is such a fantastic steal, with this 65-inch model on sale for just $699.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

LG 65-inch 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Another premium Super Bowl TV deal is this LG 65-inch QNED TV on sale for a record-low price of $999.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming. All for under $1,000, which is fantastic value for a 65-inch TV.

Sony 55-inch A80J Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,899.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

If you don't mind an older model display, you can score a massive $900 discount on the 55-inch Sony A80J Series TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $999.99. The 2021 TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Another OLED display from today's Super Bowl TV deals is LG's A2 48-inch 4K TV marked down to $649.99, thanks to today's $650 discount. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and a great range of streaming services is included.

