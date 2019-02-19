The 10 best mobile phones from John Lewis you can buy in February 2019

Looking for a brand new mobile phone? Well you're in the right place. You may know it better for its Christmas ads and Elton John playing a piano, but John Lewis consistently has some of the best prices out there on SIM-free phones. Whether that be on the world's best smartphones such as the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or the more affordable models like the Huawei P Smart, John Lewis has it all.

One of the UK's most recognisable retailers, John Lewis isn't only offering up cheap prices as a reason to buy a phone from it. Free standard delivery for your device, an easy returns policy and two year guarantees, John Lewis is an oasis for those needing a new phone.

So enough convincing - we really doubt you need it. Down below you'll find our pick of the ten best phones John Lewis has up for grabs right now, so you can see what all of your options are. We've included a range of high-end smartphones and competitive budget smartphones so there's something for everyone.

Or click here for today's best mobile phone deals no matter the brand

10 best phones you can buy from John Lewis:

1. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The very best smartphone in the world

Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo) | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Great low light camera

Loud stereo speakers

Massive infinity display

Not hugely changed from the S8 Plus

Price can be prohibitive

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a powerhouse of a phone, there's no other way of saying it. Since its release it has sat in the top spot in our best mobile phones list and we're expecting it to hold on to that position for a while longer.

Strong performance, a huge infinity display screen and an incredibly impressive low-light camera, all make for one of the best Android devices around right now.

Although this phone isn't exactly cheap it is well worth the price tag. But if you do feel like something a bit cheaper would be better for you, John Lewis also has the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus for a lot less.

2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The S Pen makes this phone distinctive

Weight: 201g | Dimensions: 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo) | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 512GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Brilliant 6.4 inch infinity display

Beautiful camera, even in low light

S pen allows for new ways of doing regular tasks

Expensive

Bixby button can get in the way

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a phone that fits a number of different lifestyles. Need it for business? Want it for gaming? No matter what you want a new phone for, the Note 9 can handle it.

A truly unique phone, the S pen brings a new level of usability to the device, paired with the giant 6.4-inch screen, superb camera and a incredibly strong processor makes this an overall impressive device.

3. iPhone XR

Apple quality with a not very Apple price

Weight: 194g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 828 x 1792 | CPU: Hexa-core | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: 2942 mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Great battery life

Lower price tag than other recent iPhones

Multiple colour choices

Lower resolution screen

Specs don't match that of other top iPhones

The iPhone XR is Apple's attempt at entering the world of budget flagships. While it has knocked down the price it hasn't scrimped on features, offering a powerful phone with a not very Apple price tag.

As you'll see in our iPhone XR review we loved the phones powerful battery life, the range of colours available, high-tech processor but most of all, the budget affordability.

Grab one of the best iPhones available from John Lewis

To see all of the best deals no matter the retailer, check our best iPhone XR deals

4. Huawei Mate 20 Pro

A massive phone with an impressive range of features

Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 157.8 x 72.3 x 8.6mm | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 6.39-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 980 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4200mAh | Rear camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP | Front camera: 24MP

Top of the line specs

Three cameras, including wide angle

in-screen fingerprint scanner

Quite expensive

Can be a bit complicated

Huawei really has made a name for itself over the past couple of years. Poised to be a major rival to Apple and Samsung, the company really brought its A game with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

When we reviewed the device, we instantly fell in love with the absolute power and uniqueness it has. Top of the line specs, world first features like in-screen fingerprint scanning, reverse charging and three impressive cameras is enough to keep you in love with this phone.

5. iPhone 8

Apple quality on a budget

Weight: 148g | Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: Apple A11 Bionic | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | Battery: 1821mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Cheaper than newer iPhones

Camera is great for point and shoot

Wireless charging

Not a huge upgrade on the iPhone 7

Battery life isn't the best

If you're not fussed about owning the newest Apple technology, the iPhone 8 could be the perfect phone for you. Almost two years old and this phone still manages to consistently impress us.

We especially like getting wireless charging, the glass rear and decent specs for this price (you can see our iPhone 8 review for all the details). Of course, if you were thinking of going bigger with your phone then you could always upgrade to the iPhone 8 Plus for just £100 more.

6. Google Pixel 3

Unrivalled when it comes to camera quality

Weight: 148g | Dimensions: 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 2915mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

One of the best cameras on the phone market

5.5-inch OLED screen

Great one-hand size

Weaker battery that some competitors

4GB ram not as powerful as other devices

We'll be honest, there is one thing that stands out above everything else with the Google Pixel 3 - the camera quality. We were absolutely blown away by the quality of the pictures coming out of this phone, it seems to turn selfies into works of art (well...almost).

It's not just the camera though, there is a premium feel to the phone and although the battery isn't the strongest, it more than makes up for that with the impressive photos you will be taking to show off to everyone you know.

7. OnePlus 6T

Big impressive specs, low affordable pricing

Weight: 185g | Dimensions: 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2mm | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 6.41-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 3700mAh | Rear camera: 16+20MP | Front camera: 16MP

Top-end design

Powerful battery + fast charge

Powerful rear camera

No 3.5mm headphone jack

No wireless charging

Not a QHD display

We were seriously impressed with the OnePlus 6T when it first came out, how could they cram so many features into such an affordable price tag? Well somehow they did it and it has managed to rival the big leagues of Android, like Samsung and Huawei.

You wont be getting a 3.55mm headphone jack or wireless charging but those things don't really matter at this price point. Especially considering the top-end design, all day battery life and powerful camera found in the OnePlus 6T.

8. iPhone 6S

Age may have grabbed hold of this phone but it has never been so affordable

Weight: 143g | Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm | OS: iOS 9 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 1715mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great design

Affordable price tag

Stable operating system

mediocre battery life

Live photos can be gimmicky

The iPhone 6S may not be the newest phone, in fact it's over three years old now but it still rocks a lot of the features we'd expect from high-end smartphones these days. Strong processor, decent battery and a good operating system. Best of all, the device is now incredibly cheap compared to other competitors. Despite its age there still seems to be a lot of buzz around this phone and we can see why.

You can read our full review of the iPhone 6S here.

9. iPhone SE

Apple has never looked so affordable

Weight: 160g | Dimensions: 149.7 x 72.5 x 8mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Great power

Cheap price

Decent battery

Old screen technology

Not as powerful as newer devices

The iPhone SE is Apple's best known budget phone. If you're not looking to spend a lot on your new iPhone this is probably your best bet. With one of the lowest prices out there for a high-end budget device this phone still manages to maintain some great power and decent battery. Well worth your consideration.

You can read our full in-depth review of the iPhone SE here.

10. Moto G6

Our pick for the best budget phone

Weight: 167g | Dimensions: 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm | OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo) | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 450 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Super cheap

Premium design for the price

Not waterproof

Camera can be quite slow

The Moto G6 is the perfect way to save some money while still getting great specs. We personally love the device and have been raving about its incredibly cheap price for ages now. Even though the Moto G7 has now been released, we still think the G6 is one of the best budget phones out there.

You can find out more on our Moto G6 review. Whether it's the impressive design, bright and clearly display or all day battery that brings you in, you will be consistently impressed with the quality put out by this phone.

Who is John Lewis?

John Lewis rose quickly to become one of the top high-end department stores in the UK. Since its arrival in 1864 the brand has consistently aimed to hit the mark between high-end and affordable and continues to strive for that now.

Not only does it offer affordable online prices but it lets you go in store to buy and collect so you can get your gadget right away. Free next day delivery is also an option if you're in a rush but don't want to get to the shop itself.

John Lewis click and collect Order online, walk into the shop the next day and pick up your phone. It's that easy. No more arriving to find out stock has run out, John Lewis in-store collection lets you walk in calm and collected knowing your phone will be there for you. And the best part, it is completely free on orders over £50.

John Lewis store locator While John Lewis doesn't quite have the same amount of stores as some of the other bigger chains, they definitely have enough that there will be one near you. You can use the John Lewis shop finder to locate your nearest one.

Apple iPhones from John Lewis If it's an Apple iPhone you want then John Lewis has you covered. From the latest and greatest iPhone XR and XS Max all the way down to the incredibly cheap iPhone 6S and iPhone 7, John Lewis has iPhones locked down.