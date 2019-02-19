The 10 best mobile phones from John Lewis you can buy in February 2019

Looking for a brand new mobile phone? Well you're in the right place. You may know it better for its Christmas ads and Elton John playing a piano, but John Lewis consistently has some of the best prices out there on SIM-free phones. Whether that be on the world's best smartphones such as the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or the more affordable models like the Huawei P Smart, John Lewis has it all.
One of the UK's most recognisable retailers, John Lewis isn't only offering up cheap prices as a reason to buy a phone from it. Free standard delivery for your device, an easy returns policy and two year guarantees, John Lewis is an oasis for those needing a new phone.
So enough convincing - we really doubt you need it. Down below you'll find our pick of the ten best phones John Lewis has up for grabs right now, so you can see what all of your options are. We've included a range of high-end smartphones and competitive budget smartphones so there's something for everyone.
- Or click here for today's best mobile phone deals no matter the brand
10 best phones you can buy from John Lewis:
1. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
The very best smartphone in the world
Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo) | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | Battery: 3500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP
The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a powerhouse of a phone, there's no other way of saying it. Since its release it has sat in the top spot in our best mobile phones list and we're expecting it to hold on to that position for a while longer.
Strong performance, a huge infinity display screen and an incredibly impressive low-light camera, all make for one of the best Android devices around right now.
Although this phone isn't exactly cheap it is well worth the price tag. But if you do feel like something a bit cheaper would be better for you, John Lewis also has the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus for a lot less.
- Head straight to John Lewis to get yourself the Galaxy S9 Plus
- Or check our Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deals to see all of the best prices
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9
The S Pen makes this phone distinctive
Weight: 201g | Dimensions: 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo) | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 512GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a phone that fits a number of different lifestyles. Need it for business? Want it for gaming? No matter what you want a new phone for, the Note 9 can handle it.
A truly unique phone, the S pen brings a new level of usability to the device, paired with the giant 6.4-inch screen, superb camera and a incredibly strong processor makes this an overall impressive device.
- Find this impressive Samsung flagship over at John Lewis
- Rather go for a contract? Check out all of the best Galaxy Note 9 deals
3. iPhone XR
Apple quality with a not very Apple price
Weight: 194g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm | OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 828 x 1792 | CPU: Hexa-core | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: 2942 mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP
The iPhone XR is Apple's attempt at entering the world of budget flagships. While it has knocked down the price it hasn't scrimped on features, offering a powerful phone with a not very Apple price tag.
As you'll see in our iPhone XR review we loved the phones powerful battery life, the range of colours available, high-tech processor but most of all, the budget affordability.
- Grab one of the best iPhones available from John Lewis
- To see all of the best deals no matter the retailer, check our best iPhone XR deals
4. Huawei Mate 20 Pro
A massive phone with an impressive range of features
Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 157.8 x 72.3 x 8.6mm | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 6.39-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 980 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4200mAh | Rear camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP | Front camera: 24MP
Huawei really has made a name for itself over the past couple of years. Poised to be a major rival to Apple and Samsung, the company really brought its A game with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
When we reviewed the device, we instantly fell in love with the absolute power and uniqueness it has. Top of the line specs, world first features like in-screen fingerprint scanning, reverse charging and three impressive cameras is enough to keep you in love with this phone.
- Get your hands on Huawei's most powerful phone from John Lewis
- To compare prices check out our best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals page
5. iPhone 8
Apple quality on a budget
Weight: 148g | Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: Apple A11 Bionic | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | Battery: 1821mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP
If you're not fussed about owning the newest Apple technology, the iPhone 8 could be the perfect phone for you. Almost two years old and this phone still manages to consistently impress us.
We especially like getting wireless charging, the glass rear and decent specs for this price (you can see our iPhone 8 review for all the details). Of course, if you were thinking of going bigger with your phone then you could always upgrade to the iPhone 8 Plus for just £100 more.
- Save some money on a new iPhone with this cheap device from John Lewis
- Check out all of the offers available over on our iPhone 8 deals page
6. Google Pixel 3
Unrivalled when it comes to camera quality
Weight: 148g | Dimensions: 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 2915mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP
We'll be honest, there is one thing that stands out above everything else with the Google Pixel 3 - the camera quality. We were absolutely blown away by the quality of the pictures coming out of this phone, it seems to turn selfies into works of art (well...almost).
It's not just the camera though, there is a premium feel to the phone and although the battery isn't the strongest, it more than makes up for that with the impressive photos you will be taking to show off to everyone you know.
- Get one of the best camera phones ever made from John Lewis
- See all of the available options on our Google Pixel 3 deals page
7. OnePlus 6T
Big impressive specs, low affordable pricing
Weight: 185g | Dimensions: 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2mm | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 6.41-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 3700mAh | Rear camera: 16+20MP | Front camera: 16MP
We were seriously impressed with the OnePlus 6T when it first came out, how could they cram so many features into such an affordable price tag? Well somehow they did it and it has managed to rival the big leagues of Android, like Samsung and Huawei.
You wont be getting a 3.55mm headphone jack or wireless charging but those things don't really matter at this price point. Especially considering the top-end design, all day battery life and powerful camera found in the OnePlus 6T.
- Save yourself some money with the OnePlus 6T from John Lewis
- Compare prices on our OnePlus 6T deals page to see the best options
8. iPhone 6S
Age may have grabbed hold of this phone but it has never been so affordable
Weight: 143g | Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm | OS: iOS 9 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 1715mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP
The iPhone 6S may not be the newest phone, in fact it's over three years old now but it still rocks a lot of the features we'd expect from high-end smartphones these days. Strong processor, decent battery and a good operating system. Best of all, the device is now incredibly cheap compared to other competitors. Despite its age there still seems to be a lot of buzz around this phone and we can see why.
You can read our full review of the iPhone 6S here.
- Get yourself a cheap iPhone 6S from John Lewis
- Find out all of the best iPhone 6S deals available right now
9. iPhone SE
Apple has never looked so affordable
Weight: 160g | Dimensions: 149.7 x 72.5 x 8mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP
The iPhone SE is Apple's best known budget phone. If you're not looking to spend a lot on your new iPhone this is probably your best bet. With one of the lowest prices out there for a high-end budget device this phone still manages to maintain some great power and decent battery. Well worth your consideration.
You can read our full in-depth review of the iPhone SE here.
- Grab yourself Apple's cheapest phone from John Lewis
- Compare and contract all the best iPhone SE deals in one place
10. Moto G6
Our pick for the best budget phone
Weight: 167g | Dimensions: 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm | OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo) | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 450 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP
The Moto G6 is the perfect way to save some money while still getting great specs. We personally love the device and have been raving about its incredibly cheap price for ages now. Even though the Moto G7 has now been released, we still think the G6 is one of the best budget phones out there.
You can find out more on our Moto G6 review. Whether it's the impressive design, bright and clearly display or all day battery that brings you in, you will be consistently impressed with the quality put out by this phone.
- Be the proud owner of our favourite budget phone from John Lewis
- See all of the best Moto G6 deals in one place
Who is John Lewis?
John Lewis rose quickly to become one of the top high-end department stores in the UK. Since its arrival in 1864 the brand has consistently aimed to hit the mark between high-end and affordable and continues to strive for that now.
Not only does it offer affordable online prices but it lets you go in store to buy and collect so you can get your gadget right away. Free next day delivery is also an option if you're in a rush but don't want to get to the shop itself.
John Lewis click and collect
Order online, walk into the shop the next day and pick up your phone. It's that easy. No more arriving to find out stock has run out, John Lewis in-store collection lets you walk in calm and collected knowing your phone will be there for you. And the best part, it is completely free on orders over £50.
John Lewis store locator
While John Lewis doesn't quite have the same amount of stores as some of the other bigger chains, they definitely have enough that there will be one near you. You can use the John Lewis shop finder to locate your nearest one.
Apple iPhones from John Lewis
If it's an Apple iPhone you want then John Lewis has you covered. From the latest and greatest iPhone XR and XS Max all the way down to the incredibly cheap iPhone 6S and iPhone 7, John Lewis has iPhones locked down.
John Lewis SIM-free phones
It can often be more cost effective to buy an unlocked SIM-free handset and then get a SIM only deal separately. That can save you money in the long run and means you aren't locked into a contract. This is ideal for upgrading when you want, changing deals as you like and actually owning the phone for as long as you need. Check out the best SIM only deals right here to find you perfect partner.