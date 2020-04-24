iPhone SE deals US: get the best prices and plans for April 2020

Last week Apple unveiled its most affordable iPhone yet, the iPhone SE 2020, and it's officially available to order today from all major retailers and carriers. To help you wade through all the offers, we've listed the best iPhone SE prices and deals that are available now.



The iPhone SE 2020 brings Apple's most powerful chip, the A13 Bionic, to a brand new budget iPhone with a 4.7-inch display and physical home button with Touch ID. Replacing the iPhone 8, the new iPhone SE 2020 supports wireless charging and is available in three color options: black, white, and Product Red, as well as three storage configurations: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Finally, the iPhone SE 2020 also sports an impressive camera system with a 7MP front-facing facing camera, a 12MP rear camera, and support for 4K recording.



As we mentioned above, the device officially goes on sale today with a starting price of just $399 for the 64GB storage model. Apple is even offering $170 in savings on the new iPhone SE when you trade in an eligible device.



We've listed all of the buying options below, whether you want to buy the iPhone SE from a mobile carrier on a contract or purchase it unlocked from a retailer, we've listed the best prices and deals that are currently available.

iPhone SE pre-order deals from US carriers:

iPhone SE for $399 at AT&T | Get the iPhone SE for $5/mo on a qualifying installment plan

AT&T is offering the all-new iPhone SE for just $5 a month when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement with eligible wireless. You can also receive a $150 AT&T Visa Reward Card with your purchase when your order online and add a new line on a qualifying installment plan.

iPhone SE for $399 at Sprint | Pay $5/mo for the iPhone SE on a Sprint Flex 18 month lease

Sprint is offering a flex 18-month lease which allows you to pay just $5 a month for the iPhone SE. At month 18, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay six monthly payments. Plus, get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you lease a phone and bring your number to Sprint.

iPhone SE for $399 at T-Mobile | Get the iPhone SE for free with eligible trade-in

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone SE for free via 24 monthly bill credits with an eligible trade-in. You must activate a new qualifying voice line, buy the iPhone on a monthly payment plan and trade-in an eligible device in good condition.

Learn more about Apple's budget phone with our iPhone SE 2020 review.



