I bought an Apple Pencil 2 earlier this year and now I'm mad I didn't wait

I've just spotted an absolutely unbelievable Apple Pencil 2 deal: it's $89.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a 31% discount that slashes the price enough to make the newer stylus cheaper than the Apple Pencil 1. This mega discount also makes this the cheapest we've ever seen the Apple Pencil 2 on Amazon.

Apple is fairly notorious for its no-discounts, no-sales policies, and certainly during Cyber Monday deals, the tech giant is often one-upped by major retailers who are prepared to cut prices.

Earlier this year, I finally got the iPad of my dreams. I'd been waiting for years to get a high-end tablet, and so I was thrilled to finally get my hands on the 12.9 M1 iPad Pro. For me, it was a gentle step back into digital art, which I gave up many years ago when I developed wrist strain from using a mouse and couldn't afford one of the best drawing tablets.

I hurriedly ordered an Apple Pencil 2 to pair with my new tablet under the impression it wouldn't be majorly discounted for a while, but now, I'm a little mad that I didn't just wait a while.

The Apple Pencil 2, for me, is an absolute must-have companion for the iPad. Even if you're not an artist, it helps to prevent one of my pet peeves; greasy marks on my screen. It's incredibly responsive, and even works well for gaming in certain apps.

It's blessed with Apple's signature user experience-first design, meaning it's ergonomic, has ingenious features like magnetic charging, and it's a thing of simplistic beauty. At this price, what's not to love?

Today's best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil 2 deal (US)

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil 2: was $129 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Once again, we're amazed at how low the price is, and we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out pretty quickly. This is actually the lowest price we've ever seen the Apple Pencil

2 on Amazon, so it's a great one to take advantage of.

Today's best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil 2 deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil 2: was £ 139 now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the UK Apple Pencil deal isn't quite as good as in the US, it's still great to see £20 off the Apple Pencil 2. It's so rare that we see any significant discounts, we'll take what we can get. We once saw the price drop to £99, but that seems to have been a one-off.

The Apple Pencil 2 takes the iPad from a big, bright and beautiful screen for watching shows and movies or playing games and transforms it into so much more. Whether you're an artist, a photographer, a writer or note taker, or even a gamer, I couldn't recommend investing in the Apple Pencil 2 more.

