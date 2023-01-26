Huge Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon: $1,000 off Samsung OLED and QLED TVs

If you're looking to pick up a premium display in time for Sunday's big game, then you're in luck. Amazon has just unleashed some fantastic Super Bowl TV deals, which include massive savings on Samsung's best-selling OLED and QLED displays. We've rounded up today's best offers just down below.

Highlights include the best-selling Samsung 65-inch QLED The Frame TV on sale for $1,697.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,997.99) - just $60 more than the record-low price. If you want to grab an OLED display, you can also get Samsung's 2022 65-inch S95B Series for just $1,797.99 (opens in new tab), which is the lowest price we've ever seen. And last but not least, this monster-sized Samsung 85-inch NEO QLED TV is getting a whopping $1,800 discount (opens in new tab) to bring the price down to $2,697.99.



See more of Amazon's Samsung Super Bowl TV deals below - most of which include record-low prices, guaranteeing you're bagging a bargain. This year's Super Bowl falls on February 12 this year, which means time is running out to upgrade your home display for the big game. You can also see our Super Bowl TV deals guide, which includes today's best offers on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.

Samsung Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,997.99 now $1,697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Super Bowl TV deals include Samsung's best-selling 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,697.99 - just $60 more than the record-low price. The stunning display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



75-inch model on sale for $2,297.99 $2,183.09 (opens in new tab)

85-inch model on sale for $4,297.99 $3,497.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,997 now $1,797 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've been impressed with the first round of Samsung's OLED TVs, thanks to its premium picture quality and beautifully slim design. Today's Super Bowl TV deal from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $1,797.99, thanks to today's $1,200, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,597.99 now $1,797.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's 2022 65-inch Neo-QLED TV is on sale for $1,797.99 at Amazon's Super Bowl TV sale - the lowest price we've seen. You're getting brilliant colors and brightness and Samsung's excellent Tizen OS for seamless streaming, plus an HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen gamers.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $4,497.99 now $2,697.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a monster-sized display, Amazon has this 85-inch Samsung QLED TV marked down to a record-low price of $2,697.99. We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, plus the QN90B Series features an anti-glare screen with an ultra viewing angle - perfect for watching the big game.

