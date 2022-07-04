HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook with $170 off could be the best 4th July laptop deal

HP's premium Chromebook, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook has had a price cut as part of the company's 4th of July sale, knocking the price down to $979.99 (opens in new tab) – a saving of $169.01. (Not in the US? Check out the best Chromebook deals in your location below.)
While that may seem like a high price for a Chromebook, even after the discount, it's worth pointing out that this is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now, and it's packed with some premium specs, including an Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
As with HP's other Elite Dragonfly laptops, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook has a gorgeous thin and light design and B&O quad speakers, and offers the kind of performance you'd not normally expect from a Chromebook. It's also aimed at professionals, with increased security and virtual collaboration.
HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 inch Chromebook:
$1,149 $979.99 at HP (opens in new tab)
Save $170 - HP's premium Elite Dragonfly Chromebook has only just gone on sale, and the company has already cut the price by $170. Don't think this is because the Chromebook isn't any good, however. It's part of HP's 4th of July sale.
Chromebooks are brilliant devices that run ChromeOS, rather than Windows, and that allows them to offer much longer battery lives, thanks to ChromeOS being so lightweight.
ChromeOS also runs brilliantly on lower-end hardware, which makes Chromebooks much more affordable than laptops. However, in a premium device like the HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 inch Chromebook, the high-end specs mean that ChromeOS will simply fly when in use. This $170 discount makes it a great time to buy a powerful Chromebook, then. We may also see some good Amazon Prime Day deals next week, but as the HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 inch Chromebook is so new, we don't expect to see any price drops lower than this.
If you're not too sure if a Chromebook is for you, check out our should I buy a Chromebook? guide for more assistance.
