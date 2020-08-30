Hostinger prices, plans, and discounts: the best offers for September 2020

Hostinger is one of the least expensive website builders on the market. It works great with WordPress and offers email hosting, shared hosting, and cloud hosting. If you want to create a website that uses eCommerce, then Hostinger has a couple plans to choose from. Putting your ideas into your website is easy with the WordPress installation. It also uses SEO to help increase your online traffic.

How much does Hostinger cost?

Hostinger provides four main web hosting plans:

The Single Shared Hosting plan, which is ideal for beginners, costs only $0.99 for the first month. It includes hosting for one website, one domain name, one email, a bandwidth of 100 GB, and SSL certificate. The renewal price for this plan is $2.15 per month.

The Premium Shared Hosting plan starts at $2.89 for the first month and includes unlimited number of websites, bandwidth, and email accounts. You will also have access to WordPress Acceleration (LSCWP). This plan is great for personal websites.

The Business Shared Hosting plan starts $3.99 for the first month and comes with everything in the Premium Shared Hosting plan plus four times the allocated resources. In other words, this plan is great for small businesses or anyone working on a larger team.

The Cloud Hosting plan starts at $7.45 per month. It includes more advanced features for managing larger sums of business revenue and includes collaborative tools. After the first month, the renewal price is $15.90.

Are there any Hostinger discounts or coupons available?

Hostinger often provides discounts on their website for any first time purchases for the first month. Currently, there’s a discount for 90% off the Single Shared Hosting plan on your first purchase. Just pay attention to the renewal price of all plans available.

Can I try Hostinger for free before purchasing?

There are many options to use Hostinger for free. The free option even includes a domain. If you sign up for the free option, you won’t have access to as many features as the paid versions. However, for a free version that lasts an unlimited time, Hostinger works surprisingly well. All you need to sign up is an email address, password, and domain name. There’s no credit card information required, and you can upgrade to any of the paid plans at any time. Using the Hostinger free version will give you a better idea of what the templates look like before making a purchase. Even if you decide to buy Hostinger, there’s a 30 day money-back guarantee.

How well does Hostinger compare to the competition?

Hostinger is one of the most affordable website building services compared to others on the market. Even after you add up the renewal price, it’s still less expensive than Wix, Squarespace, GoDaddy, and others. However, with the cheaper price comes less features and less templates to choose from. If you’re unsure about purchasing Hostinger, you can always give the free trial a shot and see how you like it.