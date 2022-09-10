Here's how to get a free iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro at Verizon this weekend

You can get the iPhone 14 for free this weekend (opens in new tab) at Verizon thanks to the carrier's new pre-order deals that offer up to a whopping $800 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan.

Even better still, Verizon's iPhone 14 deals don't stop at the standard device either as both the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are available with an even bigger trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 (opens in new tab). In the case of the standard Pro model, that's again enough to cover the entire cost of the device.

Pre-order the new iPhone 14 series at Verizon (opens in new tab)

As previously stated, all of these iPhone 14 deals at Verizon are eligible with a trade-in and an unlimited data plan. While that's a fairly big hoop to jump through, the good news is that both new and existing customers can take advantage of these pre-order promotions. In fact, there's added incentive for new customers to make the switch as they'll also get a $200 gift card in addition to any trade-in savings available.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are shaping up to be outstanding new flagships for 2022. The standard device is very much an iterative upgrade (apart from the camera) in our eyes but the Pro model is definitely a huge leap forward. Not only does it have a new chip and camera, but the novel new 'Dynamic Island' element on the front screen offers an innovative new way of interacting with the divisive front notch. It does, however, come at a premium, which makes the iPhone 14 generally the more solid buy for those who can do without the bells and whistles.

Note, iPhone 14 preorders are open right now and will carry on for a week. We highly recommend ordering a device sooner rather than later if you want one delivered by next Friday 16th September - which is release date.

Verizon iPhone 14 deals: get a free device

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: up to $800 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's iPhone 14 deals offer a huge trade-in rebate of $800 - enough to cover the entire cost of the device. Even better still, this promotion is open to both new and existing customers so it's a very flexible option if you're willing to sign up for a pricey unlimited data plan. Note, new customers will get an additional $200 as a welcome gift if they make the jump over from another carrier, a nice little bonus that'll stack on top of any trade-in savings you'll get. See this same deal on the iPhone 14 Plus (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's iPhone 14 Pro deals are offering an extremely competitive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 for the initial pre-orders phase - a maximum saving that can technically cover the entire cost of the smaller Pro model. This one's open to both new and existing customers too (as long as they're on an unlimited plan) and those who switch over from another carrier will get an additional $200 gift card. Put together, this is one of the strongest deals out there right now and well worth considering. See this same deal on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (opens in new tab)

