This super lightweight Lenovo Chromebook is just $79 in Best Buy's 4th of July sale

If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal in today's 4th of July sales, then you've come to the right place. This year's Independence Day discounts are in full swing, and you can now grab the ultra-portable Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6" Chromebook for just $79 (opens in new tab) (down from $139).

That $79 price tag represents a healthy saving of $60 (around 43%) on an already great value Chromebook, making this one of the best cheap laptop deals we've spotted so far in retailers' 4th of July sales. Usually, we'd suggest waiting for this year's Prime Day deals – which are due to kick off on July 12 – before shelling out on expensive pieces of hardware like laptops. However, we don't expect the price of this particular Chromebook to drop lower than $79, and with Amazon offering the same device for $30 more (opens in new tab) (even with a 50% discount), there's no guarantee that Prime Day will bring a superior saving.

You'll have to act quickly, though – this discount, which comes as part of the Best Buy 4th of July sale, ends at midnight, meaning it's likely to prove popular with eagle-eyed bargain hunters.

4th of July deal: Lenovo Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6" Chromebook: $139 $79 at Best Buy

Save $60 - If you're after an ultra-portable, super lightweight laptop that offers competent performance and battery life on the cheap, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, now just $79 at Best Buy. This Chromebook comes packing an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, meaning it's more than capable of consistently fast startups and smooth performance when completing everyday tasks. Best Buy's 43% markdown is set to end at midnight, so we'd recommend acting on this Chromebook deal quickly if you're in the market for an inexpensive, everyday device.

Being a Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6" won't rival the very best laptops for performance or high-end features, but it's instead designed for quick and easy use on the go – making it perfect for general browsing, school work, sending emails and other everyday tasks that don't require huge amounts of power.