Grab a pair of Echo Buds at their lowest ever price in this early Prime Day deal

Although Amazon Prime Day 2021 isn’t set to take place for another week, we’re already seeing some great early Prime day deals on tech across the site – especially for its own range of Echo audio products.

Prime members can now snag the all-new Echo Buds for just $79.99, which is $20 less than the record-low price of the popular wireless earbuds (RRP $119.99) we saw back in May. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Echo Buds deals in your region.)

Today’s best Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) deal:

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The latest iteration of Amazon's flagship earbuds, the Echo Buds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions and more. Their sound quality and battery life can’t compete with pricier competitors on the market like the Apple AirPods Pro , but they do offer an affordable and reliable alternative with good noise cancellation to boot.

We don’t expect them to get any cheaper when Prime Day gets fully underway, either, so grab them while they boast their best-ever value for money.

As mentioned, we’re expecting many more audio product deals to arrive in time for Prime Day 2021, which takes place between June 21-22. If you’re happy to wait a little longer, there’ll also be plenty of deals around Black Friday later in the year.

In the meantime, though, $79.99 for Amazon’s flagship wireless earbuds is hard to beat. For those not in the US, below you’ll find the best Amazon Echo Buds deals in your region.

