Forget OLED TVs - LG's stunning 65-inch QNED is $700 off at Best Buy

Today's best TV deal

Best Buy has the LG 83 Series QNED 65-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $999.99 after a massive $700 discount. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming. All for under $1,000, which is fantastic value for a feature-rich big-screen TV.

You'll find more of today's best TV deals below, including Sony's 55-inch X75K Series TV marked down to just $449.99 (opens in new tab) (was $549.99), our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED display on sale for $1,587 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99) and the highly-rated Amazon Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV down to a record-low of $599.99 (opens in new tab) (was $759.99).

More of today's best TV deals

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch X75K 4K HDR LED Google TV (2022): was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has Sony's 55-inch X75K Series TV marked down to $449 - a great price for a mid-size display packed with premium features. You're getting Sony’s 4K Processor X1 for rich color and deep contrasts and the Google ecosystem, which includes the Google Assistant and smart capabilities for seamless streaming from your favorite apps.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget display with impressive specs, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $599.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,587 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,587 - just $40 more than the record-low. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

See more of the best TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.



You can also look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2023 Memorial Day sales event.