Forget Amazon Prime Day, grab this AMD Ryzen 3700X CPU for just $269 (with an added bonus)

AMD’s Ryzen 3000 processors could well witness some good deals on Amazon Prime Day in just a week – or indeed Black Friday for that matter – but there’s already a seriously tempting bargain on one of AMD’s most popular processors which might outdo any price reduction Amazon offers.

The Ryzen 3700X CPU can be had from Walmart at $269.36, which is a 13% reduction compared to the normal asking price from the retailer. And indeed that the normal price of $307.98 is already a fair bit cheaper than some other outlets charge, such as Newegg for example which is asking $325 for the processor right now.

In our review, we judged the CPU to offer an “incredible price to performance” ratio at its launch price of $329.

Not only that, but the 3700X from Walmart comes with a smart bonus in the form of three USB flash drives. These are SanDisk 32GB Cruzer Snap USB sticks to be precise, and they come in a range of limited edition color prints to boot.

So if you could use some extra portable storage as well as a new processor, then this deal becomes all the more enticing. Remember that as ever, the offer runs while stocks last.