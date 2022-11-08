Early Black Friday deal drops the Instant Pot Duo to just $50 - the lowest price ever

The 2022 Black Friday deals event has arrived as Walmart joins the shopping frenzy, we are seeing some of the best Instant pots available for a very appealing price.

Amongst the Walmart Black Friday deals is a super saving on the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, which is now listed for just $50 (originally $79.99). (opens in new tab) That's a saving of $29.99 on a family favorite and happens to be the biggest discount and, therefore, the cheapest price we have seen it listed for. Amazon currently has it on sale for $79.99 (opens in new tab), which is the original price of the appliance listed with Walmart.

Instant Pots can also be considered as a multi-cooker, and this one is no exception to that. It has seven functions built into just this one appliance, meaning that it is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer. You can even use it for browning or sauteing meat or vegetables and as a warmer for reheating leftovers. It'll help to save money on rising energy bills, too, since the high-pressure setting can reduce cooking time by up to 70%, and the dual-pressure settings speed up the overall cooking times.

For $50, just imagine all those delicious family meals you can quickly cook for a fraction of the price. There's also a free Instant Pot app to give you access to new recipe ideas, so you don't even need to fork out for a new cooking book. There's no code required, and we don't know how long this deal will be available. Just add the below deal to your basket and checkout - before it's too late.



Black Friday Instant Pot deal

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $79.99 $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $29.99 - Instant Pots are always Black Friday favorites, and Walmart has the six-quart Duo model on sale for $50 - the lowest price we've ever seen and $29 less than Amazon's current deal. The best-selling pressure cooker combines seven popular kitchen appliances into one device and features 13 customizable smart programs.

Haven't quite found the Instant pot you're looking for? No worries: head to our Black Friday Instant Pot deals (opens in new tab) where you'll see some more offers from Walmart, plus other resellers such as Amazon and John Lewis (if you reside in the UK). More generally, if you would like an appliance which is more of an air fryer then check out our Black Friday air fryer deals (opens in new tab) - a lot of those do more than just air fry so are also considered a multi cooker.

More Walmart Black Friday deals