$100 off the RTX 2060 is the Cyber Monday gaming deal I've been waiting for

The RTX 2060 is a faithful, powerful graphics card that will deliver 4k gaming at 30fps and silky ray tracing at 1080p. Our review of the graphics card scored full marks of 5/5 stars, an impressive defeat when you consider that its successors have not come close to a perfect score. It's still one of the best GPUs you can get right now, and with this deal, you'll be getting the OC version so you can push your gaming to greater heights at a fraction of the cost.



It's good to see bargains stretch out from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, though we can't be certain how long this deal will stick around. So, if you're looking to enhance your gaming, get into the realm of 4K, and go Green, this is the best time to do it.



The RTX 2060 rules over 1080p gaming, with the bump up to 4K coming easily (if you're happy with decent frame rates of around 30fps). Budget gamers or those looking to get into PC gaming would greatly benefit from owning this small but mighty graphics card.



It's a significant step up from its predecessor, equipped with 6GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 video memory and 50% more CUDA cores, which means you'll be getting a much more powerful graphics card. We definitely recommend this GPU if you're looking to get into DLSS technology.

