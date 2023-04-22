Both the 2022 and 2020 Apple Watch SE are on sale - but which is the better buy?

Both the latest Apple Watch SE and the slightly older 2020 model are on sale for record-low prices today - with Amazon retailing the former for $219 (was $249) (opens in new tab) and Walmart the latter for $149 (was $279) (opens in new tab).
Depending on your budget, both are absolutely stellar choices - especially if you're looking for a stripped-down Apple wearable that can still nail the basics. We're covering both deals in depth here and also weighing in on which one is the better buy right now, based on our own testing here at TechRadar.
Today's Apple Watch SE deals in full
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (opens in new tab)
Was:
$249
Now: $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Overview:
Key features: Crash detection, Apple S8 chipset, fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitor
Product launched: September 2022
Price history: This is the record-low price, although it's not the first time we've seen it crop up. The 2022 Apple Watch SE has been at this price on two separate occasions this year - one time earlier this month, and once back in March. It's likely that this price will become more and more common now as the device ages.
Price comparison: Amazon: $219 (opens in new tab) | Walmart: $249 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $219 (opens in new tab) | Target: $249 (opens in new tab)
Reviews consensus: The latest Apple Watch SE is a big hit in our opinion. Not only does it have the same chip as the latest Apple Watch 8 flagship device, but it's got all the essential features anybody could need with a smartwatch. Sure, it doesn't have that always-on display or high-end sensor tech that the 8 has, but it's still great for mid-tier fitness tracking and lifestyle apps.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | Creative Bloq: ★★★★ (opens in new tab)
Featured in TechRadar buyer's guides: Best smartwatch, Best Apple Watch, Best smartwatch for iPhone
Apple Watch SE 1st generation (opens in new tab)
Was:
$279
Now: $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Overview:
Key features: Apple S5 chipset, fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitor
Product launched: September 2020
Price history: Another record-low price but one that we've seen before - specifically over Black Friday back in November 2022. Today's price on this older model isn't a headline by itself, but it's a super cheap bargain that generally undercuts the usual sales price by about $30. Overall, this could also be the last time it's so low.
Price comparison: Amazon: $199 (opens in new tab) (renewed) | Walmart: $149 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $231 (opens in new tab) | Target: $190 (opens in new tab)
Reviews consensus: The first generation Apple Watch is the oldest Apple wearable you can buy new right now but its absolute bargain price makes up for its relatively advanced age. Again, it lacks an always-on display like the latest SE but has all the usual fitness and lifestyle apps that most people will use on the day-to-day.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★ (opens in new tab) | Creative Bloq: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab)
Featured in TechRadar buyer's guides: Best smartwatch (2021 edition), Best Apple Watch, Best smartwatch for iPhone (2021)
Which Apple Watch SE model should you buy?
- The new model has a much speedier chip
- New Crash detection
- New low power modes
Both models offer a 'stripped-down' Apple wearable that does away with the most advanced bells and whistles from the flagship Apple Watch range but retain most of the useful features that people use on a daily basis. The latest 2022 model, however, does have a few notable upgrades that make it worth the extra cost, in our opinion.
The most important upgrade is the S8 chip, which is the same processor that's featured in the flagship Apple Watch 8. As you'd imagine, this affords the 2022 SE plenty of power for apps and we found it to be an extremely snappy performer when we initially reviewed it. While the older model still suffices for everyday use, the latest SE is going to provide a much zippier experience overall.
Aside from the new chip, the other two major upgrades are the crash detection feature on the 2022 model and the new low-power mode. They're both not the biggest upgrades in the world but the latter is particularly handy as the SE is a model that's never had the best battery life.
