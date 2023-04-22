Both the 2022 and 2020 Apple Watch SE are on sale - but which is the better buy?

Both the latest Apple Watch SE and the slightly older 2020 model are on sale for record-low prices today - with Amazon retailing the former for $219 (was $249) (opens in new tab) and Walmart the latter for $149 (was $279) (opens in new tab).

Depending on your budget, both are absolutely stellar choices - especially if you're looking for a stripped-down Apple wearable that can still nail the basics. We're covering both deals in depth here and also weighing in on which one is the better buy right now, based on our own testing here at TechRadar.

Today's Apple Watch SE deals in full

Which Apple Watch SE model should you buy?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The new model has a much speedier chip

New Crash detection

New low power modes

Both models offer a 'stripped-down' Apple wearable that does away with the most advanced bells and whistles from the flagship Apple Watch range but retain most of the useful features that people use on a daily basis. The latest 2022 model, however, does have a few notable upgrades that make it worth the extra cost, in our opinion.

The most important upgrade is the S8 chip, which is the same processor that's featured in the flagship Apple Watch 8. As you'd imagine, this affords the 2022 SE plenty of power for apps and we found it to be an extremely snappy performer when we initially reviewed it. While the older model still suffices for everyday use, the latest SE is going to provide a much zippier experience overall.

Aside from the new chip, the other two major upgrades are the crash detection feature on the 2022 model and the new low-power mode. They're both not the biggest upgrades in the world but the latter is particularly handy as the SE is a model that's never had the best battery life.

