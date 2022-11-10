Bose's latest QuietComfort Earbuds II have already landed a plump discount

Less than two months after hitting the market, the latest addition to the Bose wireless earbud family can already be found for a steal thanks to a Click Frenzy saving. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II impressed us so much in our time with them that we called them “arguably the best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds you can get”.

So naturally we didn’t expect to see them available at a discount so soon after release! But thanks to The Good Guys and Click Frenzy, you can get your hands on these premium wireless earbuds in black for just AU$343.20 by using code FRENZY at checkout. You do need to get a wriggle on though as that code expires at 3am AEDT on November 11 – that’s tonight (or the wee hours of the morning) if you think you might lose track of time.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort II Noise Cancelling Earbuds | AU$429 RRP AU$343.20 at The Good Guys (opens in new tab) (save AU$85.80 with code) The combined might of The Good Guys and Click Frenzy brings you this opportunity to get your hands on the new powerhouse in the noise cancelling earbuds category for 20% off RRP. By applying code FRENZY at checkout until 3am AEDT on November 11, you'll pay only AU$343.20 for these bad boys.

With an overhauled design when compared to the first generation of the QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose’s latest buds are 30% smaller, plus lighter and more comfortable than its predecessor. And this redesign comes at no expense to performance; in fact, the new QCE II manages to surpass the older model in both ANC and sound quality.

As we said in our review, the active noise-cancelling here in the QC Buds 2 is hands-down the best we’ve experienced in the true wireless audio category. Sound quality has seen a major leap too thanks to some proprietary tech that Bose calls CustomTune, a sound calibration technology which works to personalise the audio experience to the shape of your ear.

We weren’t as blown away by the battery life here, and the lack of wireless charging is also a disappointment, but both do very little to take away from the overall premium quality on offer with the Bose QuietComfort 2. And if you’re keen to explore a different colour option, you’re in luck!

At a slightly higher price, you can find these same Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in a ‘soapstone’ colour option for just AU$365.45 on Amazon – saving 15% off RRP in the process and with a small likelihood that the offer will last a little longer than The Good Guys’ sale.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort II Noise Cancelling Earbuds | AU$429 RRP AU$365.45 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$63.55) If you're on the hunt for earbuds of a lighter colour, luckily the soapstone Bose QCE II are on sale too thanks to Amazon – albeit at a slightly higher price than the price on offer for the black buds above. Whether Amazon will beat this price when Black Friday comes knocking remains to be seen, but if you don't want to risk it, this is a good price for what you're getting.

If you’re still bargain hungry, you’re in luck with November providing no shortage of deals as we edge closer and closer to Black Friday. Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks as we continue to bring you the best chances to save on the best tech money can buy!