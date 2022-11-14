Best Buy Black Friday deal gets you a 50% discount on this Keurig coffee maker

This year's Black Friday deals period is now in full swing, and as part of Best Buy's recently-launched online sale event, the retailer has discounted many of the best coffee makers ahead of Black Friday itself (which falls on November 25).

Among these Best Buy Black Friday deals is a great saving on the Keurig K-Select coffee maker, which the retailer is now listing for just $75 (down from $140) (opens in new tab). That's a $70 saving on one of Keurig's best-selling models, and the deal in question applies to all K-Select colorways: Matte Black, Matte White, Vintage Red, Oasis, and Navy. Comparable stock at Amazon (opens in new tab) is either sold out or more expensive, so Best Buy is definitely your best bet for this particular coffee maker ahead of Black Friday.

For half the normal price, you'll get a bean-brewing machine that's best described as the Keurig K-Classic with extra cup size options (6oz, 8oz, 10oz, 12oz), a larger 52-ounce water reservoir and a dedicated Strong Brew button, which allows you to brew coffee at a higher intensity for a bold, rich flavor.



(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $140 now $70 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Select is designed for those who enjoy their coffee stronger than usual (and we're not kidding). This model boasts a dedicated Strong Brew feature that kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity, and you'll be able to make use of it in 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz cup sizes. Best Buy is currently offering the K-Select for a record-low $70 (and in every color variant (opens in new tab), too), which is a price we don't think we'll see bettered on Black Friday itself.

If you've got your eye on a different Keurig model, we're tracking the best Black Friday Keurig deals on a separate page. More generally, we're also rounding up the best Black Friday coffee maker deals, so you're not short of places to spot a bargain during this year's sale event.

