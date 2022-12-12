Beats Studio Buds drop to a new-low price – and you'll get them before Christmas

If you browsing for last-minute gifts and want to save money, then we've got a fantastic deal for you. We've just spotted the best-selling Beats Studio Buds on sale and back down to their record-low Black Friday price of $89.99 (opens in new tab) in the US (was $149.95). And the best part about today's deal (besides the price) is that the earbuds are guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas.



If you're in the UK, the Beats Studio Buds are also on sale, down from £159 to £109 at outlets including Amazon (opens in new tab) and John Lewis (opens in new tab). While we saw an £84 price tag back in May, this is the best deal we've seen in months. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Beats Studio Buds deals where you are.)



The Beats Studio Buds deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and active noise cancellation. You're also getting a comfortable fit, with three soft eartip sizes included and full volume and track controls on the buds, so you don't need to reach for your device to adjust your music. The Studio Buds also provide an impressive eight hours of battery life and are compatible with Apple and Android devices.



The Beats Studio Buds are a great alternative to Apple's pricey AirPods Pro 2, which are currently on sale for $229 (opens in new tab) – so $139 more than this Studio Buds deal. Amazon's offer is not only the best deal we've ever seen, but it's also an excellent price for a premium pair of noise cancelling earbuds.



