Apple's pricey 14-inch MacBook Pro gets a rare discount ahead of Black Friday

If you're in the market for a new MacBook Pro, you're in luck, since you can now get the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro at Best Buy for only $1,599 (opens in new tab). This means that you're saving an incredible $400 off the retail price, a huge discount for a Pro series machine as expensive as they normally are. And, according to our review, it's the best laptop for creatives on the market, so you definitely don't want to miss this.

Black Friday is the best time of the year to take advantage of huge sales for tech, especially if it's a rare Apple device sale. But it seems retailers are even willing to slash prices on MacBook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro in their Black Friday deals, which is great news for you.

Its performance is incredible thanks to the powerful M1 Pro chip it's packing, making it an amazing machine for professional users. While not normally found among the various Black Friday MacBook deals, this normally expensive laptop becomes a phenomenal deal this week.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy

An excellent laptop with a hefty price tag, this deal makes the Apple Macbook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro more affordable for those who are in the market for one. Our review (opens in new tab) calls it the best creative laptop you can buy, and with its powerful performance, 16GB memory, and 512GB of storage space, you'll have more than enough performance to tackle just about any workload.

The Apple MacBook Pro 14 M1 is the best laptop for creatives right now, with excellent specs, display, and battery life across the board. For the video editors, programmers, music producers, and photographers out there, this is the machine for you. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are bar none some of the most powerful chips out there, and it shows in its ability to edit 8K footage, arrange elaborate music scores, and compile and test complex code.

Not only does it pack a punch performance-wise, but finally puts functionality over design with a wide assortment of ports: three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port for charging.

So, if you've been looking for an amazing discount for an equally amazing Apple laptop with solid specs, take advantage of this deal now. Trust us, finding something close to this will be a tall order, even with all the best Black Friday laptop deals going live this week.

