Amazon Prime Day sale slashes Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to just $269 - the lowest price ever

By Mackenzie Frazier
published

Grab this epic iPad deal at Amazon's Prime Day sale before it's too late...

We're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon's October Prime Day sale, and we've spotted Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to a record-low price. For a limited time, Prime members can snag the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for just $269 (was $329) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 64GB tablet and one of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted so far.

The 2021 iPad 10.2 includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and all-day battery life.

Today's Prime Day deal is not only the lowest price we've ever seen for the 2021 iPad but also a fantastic price for a powerful tablet. We don't predict the price will drop further for Black Friday, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $269 at Amazon
Save $60 - Amazon's October Prime Day sale has Apple's entry-level iPad on sale for $269. That's a $60 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 10.2-inch tablet. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially now that it's down to a record-low price. 

