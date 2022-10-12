Amazon Prime Day sale slashes Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to just $269 - the lowest price ever

We're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon's October Prime Day sale, and we've spotted Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to a record-low price. For a limited time, Prime members can snag the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for just $269 (was $329) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 64GB tablet and one of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted so far.



The 2021 iPad 10.2 includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and all-day battery life.



Today's Prime Day deal is not only the lowest price we've ever seen for the 2021 iPad but also a fantastic price for a powerful tablet. We don't predict the price will drop further for Black Friday, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best Prime Day iPad deal