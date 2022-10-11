Amazon Prime Day sale drops Apple's all-new AirPods Pro to lowest price ever

Prime members can get the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $223.24

If you're looking to snag a discount on Apple's new and improved AirPods Pro, then you're in luck. Amazon has just launched its Early Access Prime Day Sale, which includes epic deals like Apple's premium earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, on sale for a record-low price of $223.24 (was $249) (opens in new tab).

Just released last month, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver enhanced noise cancellation and overall sound quality thanks to Apple's new and improved H2 chip. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include an extended battery life and a redesigned case that provides up to 30 hours of total listening time.

While the $25 price cut might not seem like much, this is the lowest price we've seen for the premium earbuds and an impressive discount for an all-new Apple device. This fantastic deal is valid for today only, and you must be an Amazon Prime member to access today's sale. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial here (opens in new tab) and make sure to check out more of today's best bargains at our Prime Day live blog.

Today's best Prime Day AirPods deal

AirPods Pro 2: $249 $223.24 at Amazon
Save $25.76 – Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the AirPods Pro 2 down to $223.24 - the lowest price we've seen for the premium earbuds. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

More AirPods deals

