Amazon Kindle Paperwhite drops to its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has crashed down to AU$159.20 for Click Frenzy, making it the lowest price we’ve seen to date for Amazon's most popular ereader model. The Kindle Paperwhite was already on sale at The Good Guys (down to AU$199), but the retailer has slashed a further 20% off for Click Frenzy (opens in new tab).

This 2021 edition (11th generation) of the Kindle Paperwhite takes out the third spot in our guide to the best ereaders, slotting in behind two options from its competitor Kobo. The bottom line is, if it’s a Kindle ereader you want, the Paperwhite is our top recommendation.

The Click Frenzy deal from The Good Guys knocks almost AU$80 off the base model (8GB) Kindle Paperwhite (opens in new tab), setting a new record for the cheapest price ever. Prior to that, it was AU$169 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale last year.

There’s really no way of knowing if a record-low price like this will be back for Black Friday in late November, so it’s absolutely worth considering this deal if you're an avid reader or looking for a great Christmas gift option for a book lover in your life.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$159.20 on The Good Guys (opens in new tab) (save AU$79.80) Amazon may be offering it for AU$199, but The Good Guys has done one better with this fantastic Click Frenzy deal. You get a great reading experience with this ereader’s 6.8-inch screen, and the adjustable backlight is helpful too. Make sure you enter the code FRENZY at checkout to get this discount, available until November 10 at 3am AEDT.

In addition to the standard Kindle Paperwhite, The Good Guys has also dropped the price on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This version of the popular ereader also has a 6.8-inch display, and adds a few premium perks such as an auto-adjusting display and wireless charging.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition also bumps up your storage space to 32GB, which is a fair whack more than the standard Paperwhite’s 8GB. You’ll be paying AU$40 more for the Signature Edition (opens in new tab) than you would for the standard Paperwhite though, so if you don’t need that kind of storage for your reads, then you’re probably better off with the AU$159.20 ereader (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021, 32GB) | AU$289 AU$199.20 on The Good Guys (opens in new tab) (save AU$89.80) The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition was also released in 2021, and The Good Guys’ has knocked almost AU$90 off the asking price ahead of Black Friday. Again, this is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen, beating the AU$202 deal during Prime Day in July, which was only available to Amazon Prime members.

Whichever you choose, you are getting a great ereader. Both have WhisperSync support, meaning you can stop reading on the Kindle and pick up exactly where you left off on another Amazon device or Kindle app without losing your place.

And then there’s Bluetooth support – this lets you pair a set of wireless headphones to the device so you can listen to the audiobook version of your favourite titles, although this will need either an Audible subscription (opens in new tab)or a Kindle Unlimited membership (opens in new tab).