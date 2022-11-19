AirPods Pro 2 drop to $198 while stocks last – it's the best Black Friday deal yet

This is not a drill! The best ever discount on the new AirPods Pro 2 has arrived, and it's for one day only, or until stock runs out. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen for just $197.99 at Woot (opens in new tab), instead of their usual $249.

Even though the actual discount level isn't that huge, this might be the best Black Friday offer so far – simply because it's on such a new pair of earbuds, and it's double the saving I've seen before. I've been following the best Black Friday AirPods deals daily, and this is the most exciting offer of 2022 so far, no question.

For under $200, I don't think any other earbuds come close to touching these for value. We've written about several of the best Black Friday earbuds deals from other brands dropping to prices around this, but the AirPods Pro outperform them.

This will be one of the biggest Black Friday deals of the year, no question – every other AirPods deal is going to be measured against this…

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best AirPods Pro deals worldwide

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $197.99 at Woot (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest and greatest earbuds have never been this cheap. Partly because they only came out a couple of months ago. We saw them get $25 dollars off in October, but this is a huge deal on some of the best earbuds around – we raved about the noise cancellation and sound quality in our review (opens in new tab). The longer battery life and upgraded Find My support are both excellent too – and they're still light and comfortable.

I've been using AirPods Pro 2 since they launched, and the noise cancellation is the really mind-blowing thing here. They completely suck the floor out of the room – it's truly strange how effective they are. And when you add the improved sound quality on top, they mean you can really get stuck into your music.

I'm also a big fan of how small and light they are – Sony and Bose equivalents are much larger and heaver. The AirPods Pro 2 come with a new smaller in-ear tip too, which has made them more comfortable and practical for a lot more people I've tested them with in practice.

Of course, there's still the fact that they're best used with an iPhone – they'll do the basic things right on Android, but lack the extra smart features – so if you have a non-iOS phone, you might prefer the excellent offers on the Sony WF-1000XM4. But if you do have Apple gear, I can't recommend this deal enough.