Not a drill: Sony's class-leading earbuds just got a huge Black Friday discount at Amazon

Regular readers and audio lovers will need no further fanfare from us regarding the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds. But just in case: these little beauties are the flagship offering within Sony's considerable earbuds ouevre – and because of this they've got the best, top-tier, class-A tech Sony can manage, including active noise cancellation. We gave them a full five stars in our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

And right now they're in an incredible Black Friday sale. In the US, Best Buy is the place to go, where they've dropped to just $178 – a huge $100 off their MSRP (opens in new tab).

But don't worry, Brits: in the UK, your saving is £91 off (which is about the same, depending on the exchange rate… ) making the Sonys just £159, from £250 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Sony flagship XM4 earbuds in huge discount

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: was $279.99 now $178 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

There's a huge $101 saving at Best Buy on these brilliant earbuds today. Although we have seen them briefly at this price before (a few weeks ago at Amazon, if you must know), the deal was over in a flash, leaving some of the TechRadar team disappointed. Thankfully, it's here again. Sony's immersive LDAC, excellent ANC, eight hours on battery life from just the earbuds and stunning sound quality? Yes please.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: was £250 now £159, Amazon (opens in new tab)

Woohoo! Black Friday offers like this don't come along very often. Although we briefly saw them dip to £169, this is a whole £10 cheaper than we've ever seen them, and if you don't want to be left feeling sad (like some of the TechRadar team during Black Friday) strike now, friend! Sony's immersive LDAC, excellent ANC, eight hours on battery life from just the earbuds and stunning five-star sound quality all for £91 off the RRP? Click on through.

In our glowing five-star review of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, we praised their "rapid, full-bodied and eloquent sound, impeccable ergonomics, truly useful features and impressive call quality".

If you’re looking for a deal on some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds this Black Friday, you may have just found them.

They're the latest in Sony’s WF-1000X range (having launched in June 2021), and they absolutely sauntered into our pick of the best true wireless earbuds buying guide soon after launch, thanks to their combination of incredible sound, brilliant app, useful features, and good noise cancellation.

While other true wireless earbuds may beat them in specific areas (the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds provide better noise cancellation, for instance), no other pair of in-ear headphones offer such a well-rounded suite of features.

Our advice? This is a new lowest-seen price on what is still a top performing set of Sony earbuds. Not sure if this is the set for you? See our pick of the best Black Friday earbuds deals or, for over-ears, our roundup best Black Friday headphones savings is the place.