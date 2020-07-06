AirPods deals: Verizon's latest sale gives a $30 price cut on the Apple Airpod Pro

One of the best AirPods deals ever is back this week, giving you the chance to pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $219.99 (was $249.99) over at the Verizon shop.

This is the second time Verizon has reduced these premium wireless headphones by $30 but it's only $5 off the best price we've ever seen. Last time they discounted them for around a week, although we wouldn't hang around if you're hungry for AirPods deals as we're sure they won't stick at this price for too long.

The Apple AirPod Pro are the top of the line wireless earbuds from Apple and feature a few key upgrades from the standard AirPods. Firstly, they come fully equipped with noise cancellation, which is a great addition if you're working or commuting in a busy environment. They also feature customizable silicone tips, which should ensure a more comfortable fit across a wider range of ears.

For good measure, we've also thrown in a great little alternative deal on the standard Apple AirPods at Amazon for $139 (was $159) - perfect for those of you looking for a cheaper option. These of course don't feature the active noise cancellation that you get on the AirPods Pro, but they still fit great, have good sound, and feature the same fantastic iOS device pairing at their more expensive Pro cousins.

Not in the US? Check out the best AirPods deals in your region just below.



Today's best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro | $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

Save $30 and pick up a pair of AirPods Pro for one of their lowest ever prices today at Verizon. With molded silicone tips, active noise cancellation, 5 hours battery life and seamless iOS integration, the AirPods Pro's are a great buy for anyone serious about their sound and Apple devices.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with wired charging case | $159 $139 at Amazon

If the above Pro earbuds are a little too expensive for your tastes then check out this $20 off discount on a standard pair of Apple AirPods at Amazon. While not offering noise-cancellation, these wireless earbuds are still a great fit, have good sound, and also feature the same perfect iOS integration as the Pro models.

View Deal

Verizon - see all the AirPods deals available today

Amazon - check out all the latest AirPods deals and Apple sales

Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale events

We've got more Apple AirPods deals over on our official roundup page on TechRadar, so if you'd like to compare models or see what other Apple AirPods prices are available, check it out. If you need something cheaper, then why not head over to our Beats headphone deals page, where we've got all the latest prices on Apple's other headphone range.