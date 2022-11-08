Act fast - Walmart's Black Friday sale just dropped this 55-inch 4K smart TV to $188

Walmart just released its first Black Friday sale, and we've spotted a stunningly-low price on a mid-size 4K TV that's not to be missed. The retailer has this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $188 (was $298) (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've ever seen and one of the best cheap Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.



The TCL 4-Series TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The 55-inch TV also has smart capabilities with the Roku experience built-in, which allows you to easily stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. You're also getting a super simple remote with one-touch buttons for popular streaming channels, plus voice control with the compatible Roku app.



If you're wondering if you should hold off on buying a TV at the official Black Friday deals event, today's offer on this TCL TV is ridiculously cheap, and you won't see the price drop any further. In fact, Black Friday TV deals priced this low usually sell out rather quickly, so you should jump on this bargain now before it's too late.

Black Friday TV deal

(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $278 $188 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $90 – Our favorite early Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this TCL 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $188. At an incredible price, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, smart capabilities with the Roku experience built-in, and a handy voice remote. This is the lowest price we've seen, and we predict this deal won't stick around for long.

See the full Walmart Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

More Black Friday TV deals at Walmart

(opens in new tab) Onn. 24-inch LED Roku Smart TV: $138 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - Today's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch set from Onn for just $98 at Walmart. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom, plus the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more.

(opens in new tab) Hisense A6 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $295 $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $67 - The Hisense A6 is down to $228 in Walmart's latest 4K TV deals, representing a small but hard-working discount of $67. This was already a well-priced display, packing a strong supply of apps and Dolby Vision HDR - with that extra change off the final price, this is a must-see.

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $358 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Another budget Vizio set from Walmart's Black Friday TV deals is this 50-inch 4K TV from Vizio, which is on sale for just $298. You're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this deal outstanding value.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch UP7050 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $398 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another incredible Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this LG 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $398. The LG 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution, and the smart TV works with the Google Assistant, so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $448 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 -If you're looking for a massive set at a stunningly-low price, Walmart's early Black Friday sale has this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense for just $448. The smart TV packs, DTS Studio Sound, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and the Roku Roku experience for easy streaming.

If you're interested in more big-screen TVs, you can see our Black Friday 70-inch TV deals and Black Friday 65-inch TV deals. You'll also find lots of great offers with our TV deals roundup and the best deals on premium displays in our best OLED TV sales guide.