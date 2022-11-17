25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more

The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.



Our favorite Black Friday deals include televisions, and Best Buy is offering some of the best big-screen bargains we've spotted so far, including a Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV for just $579.99 (opens in new tab), down from $849.99, and our best-rated TV, the LG's 65-inch C2 OLED display on sale for $1,699.99 (opens in new tab), compared to its regular price of $2,099 – that's the lowest price we've ever seen for that TV.

You'll also find some great deals on laptops, like Asus Chromebook marked down to $279 (opens in new tab) from $329, while you can snag the best-selling Keurig K-Select coffee maker for just $69.99 (opens in new tab), down from $139.99.



You can see lots more of today's top Best Buy Black Friday deals below, and keep in mind that, per Best Buy's Black Friday FAQs page (opens in new tab), these early Black Friday deals are available in limited quantities, and once they're gone, they're gone. So if you're wondering if you should hold off until Black Friday proper, today's offers are the best prices you'll find for these items at Best Buy through the Black Friday sales period.

Best Buy Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $849.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include this stunning 75-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for $579.99 – the lowest price we've seen for this model. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Asus 14-inch Chromebook: $329 $279 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include the 2022 Asus Chromebook at just $279 – fantastic value for a 14-inch laptop. The Chromebook is an affordable laptop that can cover your basic computing needs with 4GB of RAM, an Intel Core processor, and a handy touchscreen display.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a cheap air fryer this Black Friday, Best Buy's sale has the Bella Pro on sale for just $59.99. The Bella 8-qt air fryer is fantastic value for money as it allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds: was $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Black Friday sale includes the best-selling Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99 - the cheapest AirPods deal. While we've seen the 2nd generation AirPods drop to $79 once before, this is the best deal you can find right now and still a great price for a pair of premium wireless earbuds.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Here's a saving of $50 on the Xbox Series S for Black Friday, which brings it down to the cheapest price ever. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab), but with this deal, it's $250 less and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. A good option if you want to game on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover): $929.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A terrific low price for an older but still capable Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. The fact that the $130 Type Cover keyboard is included in the price, too, makes this an even sweeter bargain. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming, and more.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $140 now $70 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Select is for those who enjoy their coffee strong (and we're not kidding). This model boasts a dedicated Strong Brew feature that kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity, and you'll be able to make use of it in 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz cup sizes. Best Buy is currently offering the K-Select for a record-low $70 (and in every color variant (opens in new tab), too), which is a price we don't think we'll see better on Black Friday itself.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $269 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has Apple's entry-level iPad on sale for $269 in today's Black Friday deals. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, and today's deal is a record-low price.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $899.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A robot vacuum is on everyone's wish list, and Best Buy has a massive discount on the best-selling iRobot Roomba i7+, bringing the price down to $499.99. The self-emptying robot vacuum features a 3-stage cleaning system for powerful suction and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55-inch R6G Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $309.99 $239.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get this 55-inch 4K set on sale for $239.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday deals event. The Hisense delivers bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 and includes the Roku experience so you can easily stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Fitbits are another popular Black Friday deal, and Best Buy has the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a MacBook in today's early Black Friday deals, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $799 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $2,099.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals also include LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2021 iPad mini back is back down to a record-low price of $399 at Best Buy. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. This early Black Friday deal is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $349.99 $228 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones on sale for a record-low price of $228. The wireless headphones provide superior sound quality, feature digital noise cancellation technology, and provide 30 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) MSI Delta 15: was $1,600 now $1,199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A whopping $400 off this sleek AMD-powered gaming laptop? Yes, please. With a Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon RX 6700M GPU, the MSI Delta can make the most of its super-speedy 240Hz display. The clean grey-and-green finish and 1TB SSD are just the icing on the cake.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: $1,999 $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400- This early Black Friday deal on Samsung's 65-inch QN90B is among the best ones we've seen, and it also represents a near-record low price for this model. The QN90B series sets are Samsung's next-to-flagship mini-LED backlit models, offering impressive brightness and excellent black levels via high-precision local dimming. This set could dip even lower on Cyber Monday, but it's still a deal worth grabbing now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $279.99 $169.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Today's Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 brings the price down to $169.99 - just $8 more than the record low. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was released last year and is packed with health and fitness features, including activity and sleep tracking and advanced heart rate monitoring that will notify you when an irregular heartbeat is detected. You're also getting a slim, lightweight design, GPS technology, and a two-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $99.99 at Best buy (opens in new tab)

The all-new Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.99 in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. This $50 discount puts them considerably lower than the Apple AirPods Pro and the lowest price we've ever seen. We gave them four out of five stars in our review (opens in new tab): if you want a quality pair of noise-canceling earbuds for less, they're well worth considering at this price.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite budget big-screen Black Friday TV deal is this 65-inch 4K display from Insignia on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

(opens in new tab) GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $629 $529 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The GE nugget ice maker is on my Christmas wish list this year, and Best Buy might make my dreams come true with this early Black Friday deal that brings the price down to a record low of $529. The countertop ice maker makes chewable, crunchable ice and features built-in wifi and voice control.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE: $309 $209 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE (first generation) was the best Apple Watch for the money when we originally reviewed it two years ago. This deal makes it an even better pick, as you still get everything you'd expect from an Apple Watch, except for an always-on face. If you are looking for a connected version, there's also a great sale on the Apple Watch SE with GPS+cellular.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a premium display, Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense: was $299.95 now $139.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A great gift idea, Best Buy has the best-selling Fitbit Sense on sale for $139.95 thanks to today's massive $110 discount. The feature-packed smartwatch tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and stress and features smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and GPS technology.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch XR-X90K 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Sony's X90K series TVs are its new mid-range LED-backlit models, and at just one cent under $1,000, this 65-incher is a deal not to be missed. The X90K models features full-array local dimming to create deep blacks, and they're also gamer-friendly with "Perfect for PlayStation 5" features like 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Jump on this Best Buy Black Friday deal before it's gone!

