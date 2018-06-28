12-inch MacBook 512GB is price finally under $1,000 today only

Apple 12-inch MacBook with 512GB of storage is at last coming in under $1,000. This is after a $300 price drop from Woot and Amazon that brings it down to just $999. Since the high price was one of our biggest complaints about this model, it's great to see it coming into more affordable territory.

While these MacBooks are from early 2016, Woot and Amazon are selling them in brand new condition with a limited 90-day warranty. Despite their age, they offer a lot an average users can get behind.

The 12-inch MacBook has a Intel Core M5 dual-core processor that will run cool and help manage energy use, so the computer can run smoothly the whole day.

The models on sale come with 8GB of RAM, but the biggest perk is in the 512GB PCIe solid state drive. For those unfamiliar, PCIe SSDs are really fast, and 512GB of that fast storage is great for anyone dealing with large files.

This MacBook also features a crisp Retina display with a pixel density of 226 pixels per inch. It also includes Apple's Force Touch trackpad, for more accurate and nuanced control of the pointer.

Woot and Amazon have this MacBook available in Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold color options. This is a limited time sale, though, ending today or when all units sell out, so act quick!