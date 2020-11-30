This espresso maker is less than £30 in Curry's Cyber Monday coffee deals

Everyone needs a quick pick me up after this year, and UK coffee lovers can get a great Cyber Monday coffee machine deal from Currys today.

At just £29, you're making a whopping saving of £70 on the Tassimo by Bosch Style espresso machine, down from its usual £89.99 price. Just slip in one of its compatible coffee discs, make sure the tank is filled with water, push the button and walk away. Compact and simple, you'll have more time and money for your brew with this deal.

TASSIMO by Bosch Style Coffee Machine: £89.99 £29 at Currys

Save £70 - This cheap and cheerful espresso maker from Bosh is less than half price at Currys. Available in a range of colours, it takes pod that are available in 70 different flavours and makes making a morning brew as easy as pushing a button.

Looking for something a little more complex? Want the true barista-at-home experience? Scroll down for more Cyber Monday coffee machine deals at shops and retailer in your local area.

More great Cyber Monday coffee machine deals

Cyber Monday coffee machine deals in the UK

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine: £89.99 £28 at Currys

This stylish, compact pod coffee machine is currently available for just £28, an incredible 68% discount. It offers over 40 types of coffee and hot drinks, including staples like espressos and cappucinos, and is simple to use and clean.

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

View Deal

Swan SK22110GRN, Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: £99 £78.49 at Amazon (save £21)

Swan is one of the best brands out there for the best home appliance tech. Its coffee machines are no exception. With this coffee machine you can use espresso pods, as well as ground coffee. What we love about this machine is its retro styling that adds a nice twist to the usual futuristic or plasticky coffee machines you'd usually find. This one is a great Cyber Monday deal too, with more than £20 knocked off at Amazon.

Tassimo Vivy 2 coffee machine: £79.99 £29.99 at Argos (save £40)

This neat little coffee machine is less than half price at Argos for Cyber Monday, and is perfect for making drinks for one. A barcode reader scans the code on the coffee pod and automatically adjusts the machine's settings to create the perfect brew.

View Deal

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next £149 £74 at Currys

Nespresso is currently offering a very good deal on its older Vertuo Plus machine, but this smaller successor is the better choice is you have limited surface space. If you go for either the white or red options, it's also 50% off in this excellent deal.

Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine £299 £149 at Currys

Looking for a bit more flexibility from your coffee maker? This one takes ground coffee as well as pods. As the name suggests, it does all this at the touch of a button, and includes a milk frother too for a rich, foamy brew. It's currently superb value in this half-price deal.

Breville VCF125 Mini Barista: £299 £199 at Currys

Get £100 off this superb ground coffee machine, which produces coffee shop-quality brews with minimum fuss. It controls the water temperature for you, has its own cleaning programme and brings a 15-bar pump for a top-quality latte, flat white or cappucino.

Melitta Caffeo Solo: £249 £219 at Currys

Our favourite bean-to-cup machine is perfect for a high-quality caffeine fix and specializes in milk-based coffees, like cappucinos and lattes. It's fully automatic, but also offers plenty of customization for perfecting your brew. You can currently get it with a £30 discount.

De'Longhi Autentica Cappuccino: £699 £399 at Currys

Looking to take your morning brew up to barista levels? This excellent bean-to-cup machine has just had its priced slashed by a massive £300 for Cyber Monday, making it a great value one-stop shop for all your coffee needs, whether that's an espresso, flat white or americano.

Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine: £89.99 £29 at Currys

Another great value pod machine that's ideal for small kitchens, the Tassimo can serve up a huge variety of 70 different drinks, from coffee (including lattes, Americanos, cappucinos and flat whites) to hot chocolate. It's easy to clean is currently 68% off in this great deal.

Tassimo by Bosch Style My Way £140 £59 at Currys

If you'd rather customize the way your hot drinks are made, rather than relying on the more restrictive pre-programmed routines of other pod machines, then this deal is well worth checking out. The My Way lets you save custom variations on drinks including coffee and hot chocolate, and is currently 58% off at Currys.

Morphy Richards 162008 Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker £54.99 £41.99 at Amazon (save £13)

If you like filter coffee, you don't need an all-singing, all-dancing coffee machine, just one that does filter coffee well. This appliance from Morphy Richards makes excellent-tasting coffee and has a simple, compact design that'll fit into any kitchen. The coffee machine is already affordable, but with an extra £13 it's a Cyber Monday must-have for anyone who likes simple filter coffee and needs to upgrade their kitchen tech.

Lavazza Jolie&Milk £129 £64.50 at Lavazza

Major retailers aren't the only ones slashing their prices this Cyber Monday. Lavazza has cut the price of one of its most popular coffee machines in half for sale season. This machine is elegant and quiet, which means it should fit in well to most kitchens. Use it to create authentic espresso and cappuccino.

Cyber Monday coffee machine deals in the US

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

View Deal

Keurig - K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 on this popular pod coffee maker, which can brew a 12 oz cup in a minute or up to 52 oz of coffee at once. Small families that don't want to bother with grounds or beans should snatch this deal up.

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $50 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

View Deal

Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (Save $120)

Get a great saving on a coffee machine and add a gorgeous-looking appliance to your kitchen with this Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker from Cafe. This coffee maker is also WiFi enabled, which means you can control it with an app or your smart assistant. If style is just as important to you as great coffee, this big Cyber Monday deal is a no-brainer.

De'Longhi CitiZ & Milk Espresso Machine $299.99 $209.99 at Best Buy (Save $90)

This super-compact espresso machine from De'Longhi is a great option if you want great coffee but don't have much room in your kitchen for a huge barista-style appliance. It has a rapid 25 second heat-up time, as well as a milk frothing feature for the perfect cappuccino.

Nespresso Breville Vertuo Next Premium Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine: $169.99 $118.99 at Best Buy

This machine produces coffee, espresso and pour-over, and uses centrifusion technology to hit 7000 rpm when extracting your coffee. It is updated via Bluetooth with the latest tech to keep it working for years to come, and ships with twelve free coffee capsules.