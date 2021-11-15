Cyber Monday Keurig deals 2021: early sales and what to expect

There are plenty of pre-Cyber Monday Keurig deals to browse already, which is excellent news if you're in the market for a new coffee maker for your home or office. Granted, official Cyber Monday deals won't drop until Cyber Monday itself on November 29, or the weekend before. But we're expecting increasingly significant discounts on Keurig machines and accessories as we inch closer to Cyber week - starting from Monday, November 22 - and we'll be updating this page with the hottest Keurig deals as they drop. (We're also recording the best Keurig Black Friday deals elsewhere on the site).

Curious about what sort of Cyber Monday Keurig coffee maker deals there might be this year? Want to know where you should you look for the best discounts – and if it's worth buying one on sale right now? Here we answer those burning questions and more, as well as showcase the best Keurig deals you can buy ahead of Cyber Monday and Black Friday).

If you need to pick up a coffee maker ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, there are currently several noteworthy sales with deals on a variety of Keurig machines. There's a strong possibility that prices will drop even lower once Cyber Monday rolls around, but if you need a Keurig for your home or office ASAP, you'll still avail yourself of a decent discount if you buy before then.

The best pre-Cyber Monday Keurig deals

Keurig Early Black Friday Sale: 20% off everyting at Keurig Keurig Early Black Friday Sale: 20% off everyting at Keurig

Save now: Use coupon code HOLIDAYJOY21 to score 20% off everything from coffee makers and gift sets to accessories and K-Cups at Keurig. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a coffee lover in your life, this is one of the highest discounts you'll find at the moment.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart: $199.99 Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart: $199.99 $159.99 at Keurig

Save $40: Apply coupon code HOLIDAYJOY21 to save on Keurig's newest machine, imbued with smarts that'll help you brew the ideal cup. Control everything from your smartphone so you can have a cuppa waiting for you as soon as you hop out of bed.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $119.99 Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $119.99 $95.99 at Keurig

Save $44 - Use coupon code HOLIDAYJOY21 to knock the price of this popular appliance below that of Amazon's early Cyber Monday offer. The Keurig K-Classic is a good choice if you want something with a large reservoir, quick brew time, but don't want to completely break the bank.

Keurig K-Elite coffee machine: $179.99 Keurig K-Elite coffee machine: $179.99 $143.99 at Keurig

Save $36 - Code HOLIDAYJOY21 yields this low price – it's even less than Amazon's early Cyber Monday deal. Fan of iced coffee? The K-Elite will be able to handle those, as well as produce hot water on demand should you need it - perfect for oatmeal or tea. This model also features QuietBrew technology for less noise while brewing as well as notifications for de-scaling.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker: $99 Keurig K-Duo coffee maker: $99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 - Want both filter and single-serve? The K-Duo will get you that on a respectable budget - especially since Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are offering a significant price cut. This is a great choice for a basic, yet versatile machine for no-nonsense coffee the way you like it.

Keurig K-Slim coffee maker: $119 Keurig K-Slim coffee maker: $119 $79 at Target

Save $40 - If space is an issue for you on your kitchen top, consider this K-Slim machine. It's a lot thinner than the usual coffee maker, but still serve up to 12 Oz of liquid at a time. While small, this one's still large enough to fit large mugs underneath so it's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint.

Cyber Monday Keurig deals: Our predictions

When will Cyber Monday Keurig deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday falls on November 29, 2021. However, that hasn't stopped the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and even Keurig direct from offering early sales and discounts ahead of the year's biggest online shopping event. In fact, we've already seen early Cyber Monday Keurig deals crop up as soon as late October. As is often the case, we can expect several Cyber Monday Keurig deals to run past Cyber Monday itself. Don't be surprised to see extended sales last throughout the remainder of the week.



What were the best Cyber Monday Keurig deals last year? Despite the general increase in coffee maker prices during the global pandemic in 2020, we did see some several standout Cyber Monday Keurig deals last year that beat the prices we saw on Black Friday. Those included the Keurig K-Café for $99 at Best Buy ($100 off); the Keurig K-Slim for $59 at Amazon ($60 off); and the Keurig K-Select for $70 ($60 off). This Cyber Monday, we anticipate even deeper markdowns – especially on older Keurig machines. Meanwhile, the new Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart coffee maker is bound to see some modest discounts; in fact, it's currently on sale for 20% off after coupon at Keurig direct.

Tips for buying a Cyber Monday Keurig deal

The Keurig family of coffee machines is vast – from compact models for solo drinkers to larger machines that are suitable for serving family members or houseguests. Picking up a stellar Cyber Monday Keurig deal won't mean much if you don't buy the right machine for your space and needs. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you browse this year's Cyber Monday sales for a new Keurig coffee maker...

1. Measure your counter space

Most Keurig coffee makers are quite slim and will fit kitchen counters or desks with relative ease. Still, you'll want to measure your space ahead of time to make sure that the Keurig you have your eyes on will fit comfortably. Also consider where and how you'll store your coffee pods and any accessories, such as reusable K-Cups.

2. Consider your must-have features

Are you content with a no-frills coffee maker that'll simply brew a cup of coffee, or would you like your Keurig to do a little more than that? For instance, there are Keurigs available that include a milk frother, multiple brew sizes and strengths, and the ability to make iced coffee. Naturally, more features will yield higher costs.

3. Visit TechRadar for the best Cyber Monday Keurig deals

No matter what you're looking for, we'll be sharing the hottest Keurig offers this Cyber Monday. Bookmark this page to stay informed on the best deals and sales so you can save on the Keurig coffee maker you desire.

