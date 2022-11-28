Cyber Monday espresso machine deals 2022: save on Nespresso, KitchenAid and more

If you didn't manage to get your caffeine kick on Friday or over the weekend, fear not; the Cyber Monday espresso machine deals have now arrived.

As the Cyber Monday deals trickle through, we're seeing huge savings on tech - including our favorite at-home barista appliances. Espresso machines are pretty much the only way to achieve the rich, strong, full-bodied flavor that coffee fanatics crave, but they don't come cheap.

That's why every year, we're pretty excited to see some of the best espresso machines discounted in the sales season. Whether you're taking the step to level up your at-home coffee for the first time or if you're a seasoned pro, there will be a deal for you - and we've rounded them up below.

Most of these Cyber Monday deals on Espresso machines are Black Friday hold-out promotions, but that doesn't mean they're not worth checking out.

A couple of models that you'll definitely want to check out include the Nespresso Pixie Espresso for just $162.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and the KitchenAid Semi-automatic for just $329.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). The former is still matching its record-low price today after a price drop on Friday and the latter is at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Of all the different kinds of coffee machines, espresso machines are some of the most sought-after - especially if you're serious about taking your caffeine kick to new heights. Cyber Monday officially kicks off today, November 28, so from now until whenever the deals stop, we'll be updating this page with the best deals we've seen.

Cyber Monday espresso machine deals under $100

(opens in new tab) Klarstein Passionata Rossa Espresso and Cappuccino Machine: was $150 now $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Klarstein espresso and cappuccino machine comes in two different power variants, but the deal on the 15-bar model is offering the best value for money right now. For just $80, you'll get a built-in steaming nozzle to go along with that powerful pressure pump, and the machine's water reservoir is supposedly large enough to fill six cups of coffee before needing to be refilled.

(opens in new tab) Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine: was $139 now $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

You can now save $40 on this coffee machine at Walmart. Six functions allow you to brew an espresso, latte, or cappuccino - with the option to add a double shot, too. There's also a built-in milk frother to make your in-store favorites just as good at home.

(opens in new tab) Cyetus Mini 4-In-1 Instant Heating Espresso Coffee Machine: was $199 now $99 at Bed, Bath and Beyond (opens in new tab)

$100 off this handy, petite gadget is a pretty awesome deal, especially if you're looking for something beginner-friendly and trendy. Its unique design and intelligent features make it a fantastic gift for your favorite coffee lover.

Cyber Monday espresso machine deals over $100

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville: was $229.95 now $163.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nespresso's barista-grade espresso maker, the Pixie, is almost identical to the Nespresso Inissia, save for its aluminum casing and flashing reservoir light. Amazon has knocked a whopping $68 off the list price of this Breville variant to bring its price down to $162, which is the lowest we've ever seen. Cyber Monday coffee maker deals don't get much better than this, especially when it comes to pricey Nespresso machines.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium with Aeroccino3 by Breville: was $219.95 now $167.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium boasts the same aesthetic features as the Vertuo Next Deluxe (metal cup support, chrome colour accents etc.) but swaps its steel pourer for a plastic one. That's a worse deal, right? Sure, but this particular Amazon bundle throws in an Aeroccino3 milk frother, which delivers hot or cold milk froth with one touch. This deal has been steadily improving in the weeks leading up to Cyber Monday, but $168 is as low as it'll get (we think).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi: was $249 now $174.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The deluxe version of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus bundles an Aeroccino milk frother into the mix, and you'll also get a 60-oz water tank (which is larger than the 40-ounce tank sported by its standard sibling). We've only seen Amazon offering this model for a cheaper price on a handful of occasions, so $174 is absolutely a deal worth considering this Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville: was $159 now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14 or 18 oz coffees and espressos, but the difference here is that the Plus has an automatic open for pods and a rotating water tank. You'll lose out on the Next's Wi-Fi connectivity, mind, but your water (and therefore your coffee) will stay fresher. Amazon is offering a giant $41 off the black Breville variant of the Vertuo Plus right now.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee Maker by De'Longhi: was $399.95 now $279.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Finished in a striking porcelain white with LED illumination, this Nespresso Lattissima coffee maker is a stylish bit of kit – and it's never, ever been cheaper. Its focus is on simplicity, so you'll be able to make espressos, lungos, macchiatos and cappuccinos with the single touch of a button, and the Lattissima's design is compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter. Put simply: this is a mega Cyber Monday deal.

(opens in new tab) Cyetus Espresso Machine with Milk Frother: was $140 now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Cyetus' 15-bar espresso machine was listed for under $99 ahead of Black Friday, but has dropped to a new record low of $79 for Cyber Monday. You'll get a built-in steam wand with this one, too, meaning it doubles as a cappuccino and latte maker, saving you the need to shell out on those equally pricey machines.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: was $350 now $250 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

KitchenAid appliances rarely come cheap, and $250 isn't exactly inexpensive for a semi-automatic espresso machine. However, with this particular model you'll get dual smart temperature sensors, fast heat-up (less than 45 seconds), an automatic milk frother and the option to brew barista-grade lattes and cappuccinos (as well as espressos), all for a $100 less than usual (which equals Amazon's best-ever price).

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Metal Espresso Machine: was $450 now $330 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The more premium sibling to its standard semi-automatic sibling, the KitchenAid Metal espresso machine (known as the Artisan in the UK) boasts all the same practical bells and whistles with the added bonus of a weightier metallic finish. This high-end model has never been cheaper at Amazon, and is also available in black (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $649.00 now $454.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Finished in brushed aluminium with LED illumination, the Nespresso Lattissima is a stylish bit of kit. It'll be ready to make coffee in under 25 seconds from start-up, and boasts 6 pre-set beverages, a 19-bar pressure pump and a touchscreen display (because why not?). You'll get De’Longhi’s patented ‘single touch’ milk carafe and frothing system with this one, too, all for 30% less than Amazon's usual £649 price tag.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Breville: was £649.95 now $454.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the more premium Nespresso machines, the Nespresso Creatista Plus is sophisticated and slick. It has a steam arm for milk frothing (which is great for latte art, too), and also comes with a steel jug. What's more, if you're a tea drinker, the Creatista Plus can even produce hot water. $195 is a huge saving on the stainless steel version of this premium model for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Pro Coffee Machine by Breville: was £849.95 now $594.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nespresso Creatista Plus has never been so cheap. Compared to the Plus, the Pro is taller, slightly wider, has brushed stainless steel, a much larger water tank and a larger screen that uses a touchscreen LCD panel. In other words, this model is the Creatista dialled up to 11, and it's a coffee maker that isn't like to return to such a low price until Cyber Monday next year.