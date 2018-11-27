Cyber Week at Amazon: The best deals you can still buy

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, Amazon's Cyber Week has just begun. Amazon will be releasing new deals throughout the week, and that means you can still find discounts on Amazon devices, TVs, smart home appliances & more.



Some of the top deals that are available include the Echo Dot (2nd gen) for $19.99, Insignia 39-inch Smart TV for $189.99, and the Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99.



If headphones are still on your wishlist, you can get the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for only $99. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've seen for these Amazon's Choice headphones.





Scroll down to shop the rest of Amazon's top Cyber Week deals.

Cyber Week Deals from Amazon: Live

Echo (2nd Gen) $99 $69 at Amazon

The popular 2nd gen Echo smart speaker is on sale for $69. That's $30 off, and the best price we've seen for this Alexa powered smart speaker. View Deal

Ring Alarm Home Security System $268.98 $188.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the Ring Alarm Home System for $188.98 at Amazon. The 8-piece security kit includes a base station, keypad, three contact sensors, two motion detectors and a range extender.View Deal

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat $169 $138.49 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat that you can control from your smartphone. The easy-to-install smart thermostat can save you up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs.View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV $180 $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget smart TV, this is a great option. You can get the Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV for only $129.99 at Amazon.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum $399.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Use the Shark ION Robot app to clean your floors from anywhere. The Shark R85 Robot Vacuum is on sale for only $229.99 at Amazon. That's a $170 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this robot vacuum. View Deal