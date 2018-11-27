Cyber Week at Amazon: The best deals you can still buy

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, Amazon's Cyber Week has just begun. Amazon will be releasing new deals throughout the week, and that means you can still find discounts on Amazon devices, TVs, smart home appliances & more.
Some of the top deals that are available include the Echo Dot (2nd gen) for $19.99, Insignia 39-inch Smart TV for $189.99, and the Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99.
If headphones are still on your wishlist, you can get the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for only $99. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've seen for these Amazon's Choice headphones.
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$149 $99 at Amazon
Get the top-rated Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $99 at Amazon. Sweat and weather resistant, the high-performance headphones are optimized for active use.
Scroll down to shop the rest of Amazon's top Cyber Week deals.
Cyber Week Deals from Amazon: Live
Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon
You can get the Echo Dot (2nd gen) for 50% off at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen for this smart speaker.
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
The newest Echo Dot is now 40% off and only $29.99 at Amazon.
Echo (2nd Gen)
$99 $69 at Amazon
The popular 2nd gen Echo smart speaker is on sale for $69. That's $30 off, and the best price we've seen for this Alexa powered smart speaker.
Kindle Paperwhite E-reader
$119.99 $79.99 at Amazon
You can get the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $79.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we've seen for this popular tablet.
Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
$79.98 $39.98 at Amazon
You can get a Fire TV Stick with an Echo Dot (2nd Gen) for $39.98 at Amazon. The Fire TV Stick by itself retails for $39.99, so you're getting the Echo Dot for free with this bundle deal.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulb Starter Kit
$119.98 $69.99 at Amazon
Get the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and two Phillips Hue smart bulbs that you can control with Alexa for only $69.99 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount for this limited-time bundle deal.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$248.99 $199 at Amazon
Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $199 this Black Friday. That's a $50 discount if you were to buy each device separately.
Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System
$99.99 $66.99 at Amazon
The Blink Indoor Home Security Camera is on sale for $67 at Amazon. That's $33 off and the best price we've seen for this indoor home security system.
Ring Alarm Home Security System
$268.98 $188.98 at Amazon
Amazon has the Ring Alarm Home System for $188.98 at Amazon. The 8-piece security kit includes a base station, keypad, three contact sensors, two motion detectors and a range extender.
Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat
$169 $138.49 at Amazon
Save $30 on the Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat that you can control from your smartphone. The easy-to-install smart thermostat can save you up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs.
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
$279 $199 at Amazon
The top-rated Bose SoundLink around-the-ear headphones are on sale for $199 at Amazon. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've seen for these wireless headphones.
Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV
$180 $129.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a budget smart TV, this is a great option. You can get the Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV for only $129.99 at Amazon.
Insignia 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV
$250 $189.99 at Amazon
You can get the Insignia 39-inch Full HD TV for only $189.99 at Amazon. That's a $60 discount for the Fire TV that allows you to enjoy thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$400 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 on the 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV at Amazon. A great price for a 50-inch 4K TV, this Amazon Choice Fire TV allows you to stream thousands of channels, movies and apps.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
$399.99 $229.99 at Amazon
Use the Shark ION Robot app to clean your floors from anywhere. The Shark R85 Robot Vacuum is on sale for only $229.99 at Amazon. That's a $170 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this robot vacuum.
iRobot Braava Jet 240 Robot Mop
$199 $169 at Amazon
The iRobot Braava Jet Robot Mop is $30 off at Amazon. The Braava Jet mops and sweeps hard floors and automatically selects the correct cleaning mode based on the Braava jet pad type.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
$199 $99 at Amazon
The best-selling Anova Precision Cooker lets you master the hottest cooking trend, sous vide. It's currently on sale for only $99 at Amazon.