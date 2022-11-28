Cyber Monday Ring doorbell deals: last chance to grab video doorbells from $40

The Cyber Monday Ring doorbell sales are in full swing, with plenty of deals still live across all of the major retailers.

We're keeping track of all of the best Cyber Monday deals this weekend, and while, most of these deals are remnants of Black Friday's offers, that doesn't mean you should write them off - the prices are fantastic.

As Ring is owned by Amazon, many of the best deals we've seen so far this weekend have been hosted by the giant online retailer in the Amazon Cyber Monday deals, but it's not unheard of to see them crop up with other retailers.

So, what's caught our eye so far this weekend? We like these Ring Video Doorbell and Amazon Echo (opens in new tab) bundles where you get a video doorbell alongside a smart speaker (or smart display). These deals are still at record-low prices, so make sure to check them out.

We've listed this deal and more below, so keep scrolling to find out what our top picks are this Cyber Monday.

The best Cyber Monday Ring Doorbell deals

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Ring doorbell model may be a few years old, but at just under $60 it's a great deal right now (especially as this is the lowest price it has ever been). It offers you full-HD video and a 155-degree horizontal field of view, and we gave it four stars in our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2021) bundle: was $184.98 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For $10-more than the Ring Doorbell on its own, you can get it with an Echo Show 5. This smart speaker with a screen will let you view your Ring's video feed, making it a perfect companion (especially at this all-time low price).



(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (Wired): was $64.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Already one of Ring's most affordable video doorbells, this wired option offers the same clear audio and video that Ring's devices are known for; and if you have compatible gadgets like the Ring Chime or an Amazon Echo it'll pair with those too. This is the cheapest it has been at Amazon so this is certainly a deal to consider.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) and Echo Show 5 (2021) bundle: was $149.98 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For $20 more than the wired video doorbell on its own, you can snag it with an Echo Show 5. This smart speaker with a screen pairs well with the video doorbell, and the bundle is an absolute steal at this low price.



(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want one of Ring's more recent wireless video doorbells you can pick it up for $60 less thanks to this deal from Amazon. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 but it does record clear video and audio, and it's compatible with Amazon's Echo smart speakers. It was also $10 cheaper at B&H Photo last week, but that deal has disappeared so this is the new best Ring Video Doorbell 3 deal until something better comes along.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our four-star review (opens in new tab), we commended this video doorbell's full-on security features, including color night vision and a two-way intercom that interfaces with your smartphone and smart speaker. Even better it's now down to its lowest-ever price (by a large margin) so if you want to pick it up now is the time. If you want to save an additional $10 you can pick up a refurbished model for $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead.

(opens in new tab) Ring Solar Panel: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you hate having to buy and replace the batteries on your Ring Doorbell, then this Solar Panel could be the deal you need. Watch out: not every Ring doorbell is compatible with the Solar Panel, so you need to make sure your device is before you end up with a useless add-on.

Buying tips: 3 of the best Ring Doorbells to look for on Cyber Monday

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 captures detailed footage with a 1:1 aspect ratio so you can see the full length of anyone on your doorstep and any packages they might have with them. It also provides colorized night vision. The camera takes areas of ambient light within its field of view and applies a simulated color to them – tinting the sky blue, for example. It doesn’t create a full-color picture, but it makes night-time footage easier to decipher.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 The best battery-powered video doorbell Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Footage recording: Unlimited video for up to 30 days with subscription Audio: two-way Power: Mains or battery-operated specifications Condition New $139.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $166.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Clear video and audio + Can be battery-powered or wired + Pre-roll feature Reasons to avoid - Limited features without subscription - Larger than rival video doorbells - Lacks Google and HomeKit integration

Ring’s battery-powered smart doorbell is larger than the Video Doorbell Pro, but offers many of the same great features. Images cover a 160-degree field of view, it records clear Full HD footage, and even stores the four seconds of video recorded before the motion detection was activated. Known as pre roll, this is design to help you identify exactly what triggered the alert - but it's in color, unlike its predecessor, which only stores black-and-white pre-roll.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired The best affordable video doorbell Specifications Resolution: 1920 × 1080 Footage recording: Unlimited video for up to 30 days with subscription Audio: two-way Power: Mains specifications Colour Black, White Condition New $39.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $44.99 (opens in new tab) at Dell (opens in new tab) $64.99 (opens in new tab) at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent value for money + Records clear video and audio + Works with Amazon Echo smart speakers Reasons to avoid - Requires existing wired doorbell - Limited features without subscription - Lacks Google and HomeKit integration

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired offers excellent value for money. Just like other Ring smart doorbells, it records clear Full HD video and audio, but has a slightly narrower 155-degree field of view. The Full HD color footage recorded by the doorbell camera is clear and detailed, and although video recorded after dark is black and white rather than color, it's still easy to see.

Which Ring Doorbell should I buy?

The right Ring Doorbell for you will depend on your budget and home security setup, but here are a few suggestions. If you're on a budget, then you might want to check out the 2020 Ring video doorbell model. This device features several improvements over the original including 1080p (or full HD) video and a rechargeable battery pack that's easier to remove. If you have an Amazon Alexa, this Ring doorbell also features two-way talk so you can hear and talk to visitors using your smart speaker.

However, if cost is less of a concern, you'll want to look at the upgraded Ring Video Doorbell 3 or later. These models have all the features we saw on the Ring Doorbell Pro but now includes improved motion detection with fewer false notifications than past generations because of the addition of a 'near zone'. You're also getting new security features with the Control Center so you can add and remove authorized client devices, shared users, and select linked accounts–all from one place on your phone, tablet, or PC.

You'll also want to look out for supporting Ring devices that can boost the security of your home even further, such as the Ring Stick Up Cam.