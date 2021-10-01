Cyber Monday monitor deals 2021: what we expect to see

If you're waiting for Cyber Monday to grab an amazing monitor deal then you've found the right place. We're devoted to making sure you're equipped with the knowledge and the expert recommendations to ensure your hard-earned cash is spent on the best deals around. Whether you're looking for an additional screen for productivity, a high refresh beast for gaming or a curved ultrawide behemoth, we'll have you covered on Cyber Monday.

We have a while to wait for Cyber Monday – November 29, to be precise. That doesn't mean you have to hang on if you need a monitor deal now, but for those of you prepared to stick it out, we're expecting some bigger price drops around Black Friday and Cyber Monday in preparation for Christmas.

If you do need to buy a new monitor now, we've listed some amazing deals on monitors that you can grab right now further down the page. No matter where you live, you can be playing games, editing photos or just watching movies on a shiny new PC monitor without waiting for the seasonal deals to start appearing.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about this year's Cyber Monday monitor deals, from which specs to look out for, to when and where we expect to see the best deals.

Be sure to check our best monitors guide if you want to do some additional research so you can keep an eye out for the monitors we consider to be the best of the best. And if you're looking for a Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal (or indeed a Black Friday monitor deal, or a Black Friday gaming monitor deal) you'll find pro advice for those elsewhere on the site.

Cyber Monday monitor deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday monitor deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday officially lands on November 29 2021 this year, but as we've seen in previous years, monitor deals are likely to run before and after this date, with some retailers stretching digital-only deals across the course of the entire week following Cyber Monday, or even proceeding Black Friday to beat other retailers. This might come as a relief for anyone that can't wait for the big day, with some bargains anticipated as early as mid-late October. That said, good things come to those who wait, and the biggest discounts are usually applied during on Cyber Monday itself, or the few days that follow. If you want to keep an eye out for some of the better deals, make sure you bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly – we'll do the hard work for you. The Covid-19 pandemic caused deals to start dropping around October and mid-November in 2020, with the bigger deals appearing around Thanksgiving weekend. With things not entirely back to 'normal' in some regions of the world, we may see a similar slow-burn of bargains again this year. The pandemic also drove many physical stores to hold online-only deals over the course of Black Friday, which blurred the lines between that event and Cyber Monday, traditionally the day intended for online sales to complement in-store deals.



Given the pandemic is still ongoing in many regions, it's likely that retailers will start Cyber Monday deals early where possible, so keep your eyes peels over the next few months.

What type of monitor should I buy on Cyber Monday?

You would think that PC monitors are a fairly straightforward purchase, but there are a few different types that optimize certain areas of the product, which can be especially useful if you work in a particular career or love PC gaming.

It's not as simple as just finding a product that designates itself as a gaming monitor though – there are some key specifications to keep in mind that will let you know exactly what you're buying.

Let's talk about resolution first. The most common are HD (sometimes called 1080p, FHD or Full HD) and 4K (also called 2160p, UHD or Ultra HD), though 1440p (or 2K) displays are also becoming more common, especially in regards to PC gaming monitors. If you're looking for a simple monitor for your office computer then you really won't need a 4K resolution, which means you can opt for the often cheap 1080p products, but for graphic designers and gamers, the extra pixels that come with a 4K display can often be worth the additional investment.

Refresh rates are also very important, especially for gaming and video editing. When you hear people talk about playing a game at 60FPS (or frames per second), this ties into how many of those frames you will actually see on your screen - a 60Hz monitor will be capped at 60FPS, so even if your game is telling you you're getting 120FPS, your monitor may be incapable of that output.



The higher the refresh rate the better, but you'll also often find that monitors with a high refresh rate will have a lower resolution. You can find 4K monitors with a high refresh rate, but these are especially expensive - all the better for saving your cash until they appear in the sales!



Size is also important, especially with multi-screen setups. This is another section where there's an abundance of choice, but this will be entirely personal and dependant on the space you have available. Generally, 27-inches is a great size for a solo gaming monitor, though smaller sizes are also good for standard office use, and can be paired together for increased productivity. Don't want to buy two displays? Consider an ultrawide! The clue is in the name with these large screens, often having a ratio twice as wide as a smaller display so you can fit everything you need into one screen.

There's even a choice between flat or curved screens. Flat is by far more common, though there have been studies that suggest not only are curved displays more immersive for gaming (creating a wrap-around experience), they might help you keep better focused too.

Which monitors will be discounted for Cyber Monday?

It's not possible to say what products will be reduced down to in the sale right now, but we imagine that most will offer an attractive discount on at least some of their lineup towards the end of November. Certain manufacturers have strengths in specific styles of monitor, such as BenQ for creatives and gaming for the Nitro and Predator range from Acer, but others like Dell or Asus will be great all-rounders.



If you're stuck then you can always check out our list of the best PC gaming monitors or the best business monitors for the products we feel are the cream of the crop right now, but we've also included a list below of last years offer to give you an idea of what we could see in this year's Cyber Monday sales.

Today's best monitor deals

If you can't wait for the sales then we certainly won't judge you. here are some great monitor offers that you can buy today, catered to your region to give you the best price.

US: the best Cyber Monday monitor deals last year

If you want to get a feel for the best deals coming this year, check out what monitor deals were available last year. These were the biggest savings we could find on great monitors last year.

There's a wide range of options available for every budget, so keep that in mind when you're digging around for deals. Just because the best monitor isn't discounted very much doesn't mean that other deals won't be available on monitors that are almost as good.

Cyber Monday monitor deals

While you can't pick up these deals right now, these are some of the best offers we say for in-demand monitors during last years sales.

Samsung Business 34-inch 3440x1440 Ultrawide Curved Monitor for Business $593.21 $479.99 from Amazon

Save $113.22 on this superb ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. As long as you have the desk real estate, ultrawide monitors look fantastic and basically do away with the need for a second monitor. This one's fantastic for the business user with the laptop or desktop PC to power it. It has HDMI, USB-C and DisplayPort connectivity, a 100Hz refresh rate, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a highly adjustable stand. It also comes with a 3-year warrantee, so you know it's a quality product.

Acer CB282K 28-inch UHD 4K IPS Home Office Monitor $349.99 $279.99 from Amazon

Save $70 on this multi-purpose monitor from Acer. If you're looking for a monitor which is great for business and for entertainment as well, then this is a great choice. Its 4K resolution is perfect for work and for movies, and it supports the DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, which is perfect for viewing and editing photos. It also comes with FreeSync tech, so works great with a gaming PC too.

Samsung T85F Series 27-inch 1440p 75Hz Monitor for Business $349.99 $249.99 from Amazon

Save $100 on another great business monitor from Samsung. With a 1440p panel, this 27-inch screen has a higher resolution than your typical 1080p business monitor, so you can view more documents at the same time, increasing productivity. Connectivity is excellent, with HDMI, DisplayPort, and a built-in USB Hub. Comes with a 3-year warrantee.

Cheap Cyber Monday monitor deals

Sometimes you don't need a 4K, ultra high refresh display...and that's okay! These are some of the best offers we saw last year for great quality monitors that won't break the bank.

HP V21 20.7" LED 1080p Monitor (HDMI, VGA) Black $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 on this basic but good quality monitor from HP. Rated at 4.4 out of 5 on Best Buy, this FHD/1080p monitor has VGA and HDMI inputs, an adjustable viewing (tilts between 5 degrees forward to 20 degrees backwards), and a Low Blue Light mode, which makes it easier on the eyes. Perfect for a second screen.

Acer 27-inch IPS LED 1080p Monitor (HDMI, VGA) $199.99 $119 from Best Buy

Save $80 on this FHD 1080p monitor from Acer. This is a great price for a monitor that's great to use as your main screen. At 27-inches, you'll get plenty screen real estate to view docs side-by-side and its 75Hz IPS panel with means it'll be easy on the eyes with smooth motion and accurate colors.

Samsung SR650 Series 27-inch 1080p Monitor for Business $229.36 $179.99 from Amazon

Save $49.37 on this excellent business monitor from Samsung. This monitor's 1080p 27-inch screen is perfect to use as your main monitor either for a desktop or laptop PC. It has an IPS panel, which means that colours will look bright and vibrant and it has plenty of connectivity, with a built in USB hub. It can even rotate 90 degrees so you can view documents in portrait view. Oh, and its Eye Saver and Flicker Free modes reduce eye-strain. An excellent choice for the business user.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

The best gaming monitor deals don't need to cost the earth, as proven by the deals we say last year. We've selected a few of our favorites below, but with any luck, we should see similar bargains in 2021 to complete your setup.

Asus TUF Gaming 23.8-inch IPS 1080p 1ms FreeSync Gaming Monitor (DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI) - Black $199.99 $119 from Best Buy

Save $80 on this high refresh-rate Asus monitor. Don't let the 'gaming' part put you off: this is an excellent monitor for business use. The near 24-inch screen provides a serious upgrade from your laptop's screen, and that IPS panel running at 144Hz gives you a superb image quality, especially at this price. And if you do fancy a bit of gaming after-hours, then it's great for that too.

