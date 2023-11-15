How do I contact REM-Fit? To get in touch with the REM-Fit customer service team, email them on sales@rem-fit-accounts.co.uk , fill out a contact form or start a live chat on the website.

How much does shipping cost from REM-Fit? REM-Fit offers free standard and next day delivery on all its orders. For premium delivery options, prices start at £10.

How do I track my REM-Fit order? Once you’ve placed your order, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign in to your REM-Fit account to view your order status.

What is the REM-Fit returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 100 days of receiving it, thanks to the REM-Fit 100-night trial. REM-Fit asks that you sleep on your mattress for at least 30 days before issuing a return. To start a return, simply visit the ‘Delivery & Returns’ page on the REM-Fit website.

Can I change or update my REM-Fit order? If you want to amend your REM-Fit order, contact the customer service team. You can change your delivery address, mattress size, delivery dates and contact details. Remember to provide your order number in the subject field.

Can I cancel my REM-Fit order? If you want to cancel your REM-Fit order, inform the customer service team by email prior to your items being dispatched. If your order has been dispatched or delivered, you’ll need to go through the returns process.

Does REM-Fit offer warranties? REM-Fit offers a 100 night free trial on its mattresses. REM-Fit also offer a 15-year guarantee on its products.

Hints & Tips

Watch out for the sales: To save money on your REM-Fit order, shop the sales! At the top of the REM-Fit homepage, you’ll be able to see all the deals and promotions the brand is currently running. The type of deals you can expect to find include up to 50% off mattresses and free pillows or mattress protectors with your mattress order.

Sign up to the REM-Fit newsletter: Stay up to date with REM-Fit by signing up for the newsletter. By subscribing to REM-Fit emails, you’ll receive news, promotions, product releases and more directly to your inbox.

Spin to win: REM-Fit offers fun competitions for you to take part in, like Spin and Win. All you have to do is enter your email address or phone number, spin the wheel and if you win, you’ll receive a 10% discount code that REM-Fit will send to you.

Refer a friend: Show your friends how much you care by referring them to REM-Fit. When you refer a friend, they’ll receive £25 off their first order. If they buy a mattress and keep it after the 100 night trial, you’ll be gifted £25 off your next order as a thank you.

Follow REM-Fit on social media: For even more news from REM-Fit, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.