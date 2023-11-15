Happy Beds Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Happy Beds? Happy Beds offers free delivery on all its orders. For specific orders, you can select Specific Day, Saturday Delivery and Weekend delivery at the checkout.

Will Happy Beds remove my old mattress? Happy Beds will remove and recycle your old mattress if you select this option at the checkout. This service will cost £50.

How do I track my Happy Beds order? When you order a mattress or any product from Happy Beds, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking details when your order has been shipped. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, click ‘Track Order’ on the Happy Beds website, and enter your order number and email address to check your order status.

What is the Happy Beds returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Happy Beds order, you can return it at any time for a full refund. If your delivery was after 15 days, you’ll have to use your own local or national courier service to return your item to the Happy Beds warehouse.

Can I cancel my Happy Beds order? If you’d like to cancel your Happy Beds order, you can after placing your order as long as you notify them no later than 14 days after the delivery.

Does Happy Beds offer warranties? Happy Beds offers a five-year manufacturer’s guarantee on all its products.

How do I contact Happy Beds? To get in touch with the Happy Beds customer service team, call them on 0333 444 0180, email them on ask@happybeds.co.uk or start a live chat on the website. Alternatively, you can use the Happy Beds help guides.

Hints and Tips

Pay attention to the sales: To save extra money on your Happy Beds order, shop the sales. Under the ‘Sales & Offers’ section on the website, you can find deals and discounts on an array of products. The type of deals you can find include up to 60% off select products and clearance items as well as an extra 10% off when you buy a bed frame with a mattress. Happy Beds run sales all year round, especially during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Easter and Boxing Day.

Sign up to Happy Beds emails: To stay up-to-date with Happy Beds, make sure to sign up for the newsletter. By subscribing to Happy Beds emails, you’ll be the first to receive the latest news, product releases, sales and special promotions directly to your inbox.

Follow Happy Beds on social media: For even more news, alerts and content, follow Happy Beds on social media. You can find Happy Beds on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok.

Blue Light Card discount: If you’re an NHS worker, a member of the Armed Forces or a key worker, you can find price reductions and special discounts if you hold a Blue Light Card. To claim your discount, all you have to do is log in to your Blue Light Card account.