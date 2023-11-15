FAQs

Does Dunelm have a Black Friday Sale? In the past we've seen up to 50% off select products during the Dunelm Black Friday Sale. This year the Dunelm Black Friday Sale is expected to start a little bit earlier arriving on the 18th of November this year. We'll be keeping an eye out for the latest Dunelm Black Friday savings as they go live.

How much does shipping cost from Dunelm? Dunelm has multiple delivery options to choose from. Free standard delivery is applicable to all orders over £49. Large item delivery (£9.95) and free same-day click and collect are also available.

How do I track my Dunelm order? When you order at Dunelm, you’ll receive an email confirmation which contains tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, click ‘Track Order’ at the top left of the Dunelm website to check on your order status.

What is the Dunelm returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Dunelm order, you can return it within 28 days of receiving it. To start a return, visit the Returns & Refunds section of the website.

Can I exchange my Dunelm order? If you’d like to exchange your order, all you have to do is contact the Dunelm customer service team.

Can I cancel my Dunelm order? If you’d like to cancel your order, you can contact the Dunelm customer service team to start the cancellation process. If you’ve bought a Made To Order or Made To Measure product, you won’t be able to cancel your order.

How do I contact Dunelm? The best way to contact the Dunelm customer service team is by starting a live chat on the website. Alternatively, you can visit your local Dunelm store or use the Help or FAQs sections on the website.

Hints and Tips

Look out for the sales: Dunelm runs sales and clearance events throughout the year, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Easter and Summer. Under the ‘Offers & Savings’ section, you can find deals of up to 50% off on selected items and special price drops.

Take a look at the Special Buys: Every week, Dunelm selects ‘Special Buys’, a unique selection of products that have a special low price. Shoppers have a full seven days to shop the Special Buys section, but you’ll need to be quick as the products have a limited amount of stock.

Subscribe to the newsletter: To keep updated with Dunelm, sign up for the newsletter. By subscribing to Dunelm emails, you’ll be the first to know about any news, product releases and promotions straight to your inbox. When you sign up for Dunelm emails, you’ll also be entered into a prize draw where you could win a £250 gift card.

Take advantage of the Dunelm student discount: For students, Dunelm offers a student discount in partnership with Student Beans. Once you sign up and prove your student status, Dunelm will give you 10% off when you spend £40 or over.

Follow Dunelm on social media: For more news and content from Dunelm, make sure to follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.