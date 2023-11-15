Dunelm Discount Codes for November 2023

Vouchers
By James Pickard
published

These 8 Dunelm discount codes can help you save big the next time you shop at the homes retailer.

Dunelm: Be in with a chance to win a £250 gift card when you join the newsletter
Ends: Wed 24 Jan 2024
This prize draw is operated by Dunelm (Soft Furnishings) Limited and may be entered by all UK residents over the age of 18, but is not open to Dunelm staff, associated persons or companies. No order or purchase necessary to enter the prize draw. The winner will win a £250 Dunelm gift card. No cash alternative is available. The winning entry will be drawn at random and the winner will be contacted directly by email and the prize must be claimed within 4 weeks. The winner may be asked to participate in associated publicity. The winner's name can be obtained by sending an SAE to Dunelm Marketing Department, Watermead Business Park, Syston, Leicestershire, LE7 1AD within 8 weeks after the closing date. We reserve the right to withdraw this prize draw at any time. Dunelm's decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. By supplying your details you are agreeing to receive information, promotions and offers from Dunelm via email. You can unsubscribe at any time. At Dunelm we do not share your information with any other companies for marketing purposes. For more information see our privacy policy.
Dunelm: score 50% off selected items - furniture, bedding, home and more
Ends: Mon 1 Jan 2024
Dunelm:Score 50% off selected items for a limited time
Ends: Wed 31 Jan 2024
Dunelm sale: up to 50% off electronics
Ends: Mon 27 Nov 2023
Dunelm sale: up to 50% off bedroom furniture
Ends: Tue 21 Nov 2023
Dunelm sale: up to 30% off rugs and mats
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
Dunelm: Purchase bedding now £5
Ends: Tue 6 Feb 2024
Dunelm: score free shipping on purchases £49
Ends: Sat 1 Jun 2024
FAQs

Does Dunelm have a Black Friday Sale?

In the past we've seen up to 50% off select products during the Dunelm Black Friday Sale. This year the Dunelm Black Friday Sale is expected to start a little bit earlier arriving on the 18th of November this year. We'll be keeping an eye out for the latest Dunelm Black Friday savings as they go live.

How much does shipping cost from Dunelm?

Dunelm has multiple delivery options to choose from. Free standard delivery is applicable to all orders over £49. Large item delivery (£9.95) and free same-day click and collect are also available.

How do I track my Dunelm order?

When you order at Dunelm, you’ll receive an email confirmation which contains tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, click ‘Track Order’ at the top left of the Dunelm website to check on your order status.

What is the Dunelm returns policy?

If you’re unhappy with your Dunelm order, you can return it within 28 days of receiving it. To start a return, visit the Returns & Refunds section of the website.

Can I exchange my Dunelm order?

If you’d like to exchange your order, all you have to do is contact the Dunelm customer service team.

Can I cancel my Dunelm order?

If you’d like to cancel your order, you can contact the Dunelm customer service team to start the cancellation process. If you’ve bought a Made To Order or Made To Measure product, you won’t be able to cancel your order. 

How do I contact Dunelm?

The best way to contact the Dunelm customer service team is by starting a live chat on the website. Alternatively, you can visit your local Dunelm store or use the Help or FAQs sections on the website.

Hints and Tips

Look out for the sales: Dunelm runs sales and clearance events throughout the year, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Easter and Summer. Under the ‘Offers & Savings’ section, you can find deals of up to 50% off on selected items and special price drops.

Take a look at the Special Buys: Every week, Dunelm selects ‘Special Buys’, a unique selection of products that have a special low price. Shoppers have a full seven days to shop the Special Buys section, but you’ll need to be quick as the products have a limited amount of stock.

Subscribe to the newsletter: To keep updated with Dunelm, sign up for the newsletter. By subscribing to Dunelm emails, you’ll be the first to know about any news, product releases and promotions straight to your inbox. When you sign up for Dunelm emails, you’ll also be entered into a prize draw where you could win a £250 gift card.

Take advantage of the Dunelm student discount: For students, Dunelm offers a student discount in partnership with Student Beans. Once you sign up and prove your student status, Dunelm will give you 10% off when you spend £40 or over.

Follow Dunelm on social media: For more news and content from Dunelm, make sure to follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

How to use Dunelm discount codes

1) Do your shopping, add your items to the basket and proceed to the checkout.

2) On the bottom left of the checkout page, you’ll see a dropdown that says “Enter Gift Code”. Click the ‘+’ to reveal the box.

3) Enter or paste the coupon code into the box and click ‘Apply Code’.

4) If valid, the coupon will be added and your total will be updated accordingly.

James Pickard
James Pickard
Senior Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About Dunelm

Dunelm is a British home furnishings retailer. Founded in 1979, Dunelm has since expanded to become one of the largest homeware retailers in the UK. In addition to its website, Dunelm has multiple physical stores across the UK. Dunelm offers a wide range of home products for each room in your house and garden. On the website and in stores, shoppers can find some of the best mattresses, as well as bed bases, duvets, pillows, bedding, curtains, lighting, DIY and home decor. Dunelm also offers kitchen appliances like air fryers, coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, kettles, toasters and much more. As a popular home retailer, Dunelm has many different brands to shop from. The brands include Silentnight, Joseph Joseph, Disney, Panda, and many more. Dunelm also has plenty of special editions and collaborations to shop from like Star Wars, Frozen, Toy Story and the Natural History Museum X Dunelm collection.

James Pickard James Pickard Senior Deals Editor

