Need a new laptop? These are the 20 deals I'd recommend in the Memorial Day sales starting at just $139
The annual Memorial Day sales are officially live, and if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your laptop, now’s your chance. Retailers like Best Buy, Dell, Amazon, and more have rolled out some of the best discounts we’ve seen since Black Friday, and I've been busy rounding them up right here.
Regardless of whether you're a gamer, remote worker, or student, there are some great options right now, with options ranging from just $139 and all the way to over $3,000.
Some of the standout offers include low prices on the latest Apple MacBooks 13 M4 (just released back in March), the sleek and powerful Dell XPS 13, and some extremely solid working-from-home machines from HP and Dell.
Gamers will also be pleased to see RTX 4060 gaming laptops starting at just $649, plus some of the first price cuts ever on the latest Alienware Area-51 machines.
Whether you're shopping for portability, power, or a bit of both, these Memorial Day laptop deals are well worth checking out in the run-up to the big day itself. Note, we expect most of these deals to run through next week, but many won’t stick around past the holiday weekend, so definitely consider shopping early.
The 20 best Memorial Day laptop deals
Display: 14 inch
Processor: Intel Celeron
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB eMMC
This HP Chromebook 14 is a great budget option if you just need something basic for web browsing, answering emails, or watching YouTube. Since it's a Chromebook, it doesn't need a high spec to get decent performance and you should also get great battery life. That said, you don't get a lot of storage here so it's best used for the bare essentials.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a standard 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this sort of price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
It's hard to beat this 15z laptop in the HP Memorial Day sale if you're looking for a super-cheap but solid Windows 11 machine for basic use. You don't get a huge amount of storage here, but getting a recent Ryzen 5 chipset for well under $400 is an absolute steal.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Best Buy has this versatile HP Envy 2-in-1 on offer during this week's Memorial Day sale. It's a strong $350 saving on a relatively modern machine that features one of the latest Intel Core 5 processors, a decent 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD for storage. If you're set on a 2-in-1 laptop that can be flipped around into a tablet then it's a perfectly fine option and relatively well-priced, just know I think there are better value laptops elsewhere in the sale if you don't need that flexibility.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core i7-1355U
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
The only downside to this HP Laptop 15T for the price is its rather small 256GB storage drive - otherwise, it's an exceptional deal. For just under $500 you're getting a really strong Core i7 chipset here which makes this laptop a strong candidate for a solid working from home machine if you don't need heaps of storage.
Display: 14 inch
Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 512GB
I massively rate this Asus Vivobook 14 if you're looking for a relatively powerful and portable machine on the cheap. Not only is it a bag-friendly 14-inch form factor, but you also get a decent Core i7 chipset and a 512GB SSD for plenty of storage. Overall, this is a very good value option right now for both work and casual use.
Display: 15.6 inch
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to bag this big price cut on a Dell Inspiron 15 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This is another fantastic cheap Windows 11 workhorse with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB storage drive. This no-thrills Inspiron 15 is more or less the best bang for the buck you'll find in the mid-range price point right now.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 3050
Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
This Dell G15 won't win any awards for performance, but it is cheap, and I mean really cheap, for a gaming laptop. For just under $600, you're getting a decent Core i5 chipset and an RTX 3050 graphics card, which are enough for light gaming at 1080p if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there. Generally speaking, I usually skip recommending gaming machines at this price point because they suck, but this one is dirt-cheap and not too bad if you temper your expectations.
Graphics card: RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This MSI Thin was already ridiculously cheap at $699, but Walmart has just listed an even better deal. At $649, this machine is a steal considering you get an RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset. While not world-beating by any stretch of the imagination, these specs are great for a budget 1080p setup and should play a surprisingly large array of games smoothly if you tweak a few settings.
Display: 16-inch
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
I'd call this HP Pavilion 16 a superb choice for a solid working-from-home machine. At 16-inches, it's decently sized without being overly big, while the combination of an Ultra 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM should give you more than enough power for daily tasks. While a 1TB SSD would have been nice, this machine packs a good amount of performance for the price.
Display: 14-inch
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Asus Zenbook A14 is a lightweight, ARM-equipped ultrabook that's perfect if you want something portable with good battery life. Under the hood, you get a new Snapdragon X Plus chipset, which should afford a decent amount of performance on a wide range of apps. With that said, the star of the show here is the supremely lightweight and premium design paired with a gorgeous OLED display. Check our Asus Zenbook A14 review for more details on this model.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This MSI Cyborg is a great choice for a gaming laptop on a reasonable budget. At 14-inches, it's one of the more portable machines on sale today at Best Buy and you also get a decent RTX 4060 graphics card paired up with an Intel Core i7 chipset. That should get you great 1080p gaming performance if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there.
Display: 14-inch
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-256V
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
It's hard to ignore this deal on the 14 Plus since this model has just been released, and it's one we rated highly on our Dell 14 Plus review. Overall, we think this is one of the best value machines you can buy right now with it's excellent design, portability, and performance. It's not quite as premium as the XPS range but with an Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this one is a great value buy right now.
Display: 13.6 inch
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
The latest MacBook Air M4 has been $949 regularly at various retailers ever since this model was released back in March. Today's massive $100 price cut, however, brings this excellent new MacBook down to within $50 of the record-low price. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this one is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a reliable, lightweight laptop for daily use. You can check out our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review if you're interested in reading more about why we rank this model as the best laptop money can buy right now for most people.
Display: 13.4-inch
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Looking for a premium and portable laptop? This is one of the cheapest prices I've seen yet for the latest Snapdragon-equipped Dell XPS 13 laptops. With an ARM chipset, this one features class-leading battery life as well as plenty of power for all your everyday apps and tasks. Like the MacBook above, this is one of our favorite models right now and a particularly good choice if you're looking for a Windows-based alternative to Apple's laptops.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
This may be the older version of the MacBook Pro now a newer M4 version is available, but this M3-powered model is still an excellent high-performance device with an elegant design and a long-lasting battery. You also get a couple of other better components at a lower price, including a welcome bump to 16GB of RAM and a much larger 1TB SSD. It's a great value-for-money option if you want to squeeze out as much as you can from your budget, but still get a complete creative workstation that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Today's discount on the 18-inch model is even better than the one on the 16-inch model, with an impressive $300 discount. The specs on this featured configuration are the same as the model featured above, but you get an even bigger 18-inch 300Hz QHD+ display that's perfect if you have a more static setup. At 18 inches, this massive laptop isn't the most portable, but it's perfect for delivering a desktop-like experience.
