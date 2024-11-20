Dell's Black Friday sale drops the XPS 13 to $899.99 - the best deal I've seen all year

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I regularly track Dell XPS 13 deals all year round for our readers – they are, after all, perennially one of the most popular high-end Windows laptops. Well, today I've got great news, folks – the best model for most people is on sale for a record-low price in Dell's Black Friday sale.

Right now, you can pick up the Dell XPS 13 with a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $899 (was $1,199) at the official site. Not only is this an outstanding deal - but it's one you can pick up well ahead of the 'official' date for Black Friday next week.

At $300 off, I think this one is a strong candidate for the best Black Friday laptop deal of the year so far. Is it pricey? Yes, but you're not only getting the very latest components here but also one of the slickest and most lightweight Windows laptops on the market. It's also a laptop that should last you a good few years down the line, too, and therefore, a decent investment.

Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.

We called this model 'the best XPS 13 ever' in our Dell XPS 13 (2024) review so it's easy to recommend this Black Friday deal at the official site. Aside from a meagre selection of ports (we'd recommend using a dock), the XPS 13 pretty much scores full marks across the board. Not only is performance excellent thanks to the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, but the XPS 13 now boasts a battery life that puts it on par with the Apple MacBook Air - this laptop's main rival for many years.

As always with XPS 13 laptops, you're also getting one of the best designed, most premium, and most lightweight designs on the market. This is one laptop that's made for portability - something helped massively by the new ARM-based chipset, too.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $599 now $449.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell site's Black Friday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 512GB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working from home laptop in particular.