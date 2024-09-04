Acer reveals new Swift AI laptops, gaming PCs, and even a brand-new PC gaming handheld called the Nitro Blaze 7

For IFA 2024, Acer has revealed tons of new products including several new AI-powered Acer Swift AI laptops, a gaming laptop and gaming PC, and – most surprisingly – a brand-new gaming handheld.

Non-gaming Swift AI laptops

There are two main models of the Intel-powered Swift AI laptops: the 14-inch with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) CPU and a 2K OLED display, while the 16-inch comes with a Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPU and 3K OLED display. The NPU in both devices is capable of up to 48 TOPS and, according to Acer, up to a whopping 29 hours of video playback for the Swift 14 AI. Pricing will start at $1,199.99 / AU$1,899 for the 14-inch and $1,199.99 / AU$1,999 for the 16-inch, the former launching in September 2024 and the latter model releasing in October 2024 and Q1 2025, respectively.

Meanwhile, there are two other upcoming Swift models: the Swift 14 AI, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU that features up to 50 TOPS, and the Swift Go 14 AI, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU with up to 45 TOPS. The former features three display options: the OLED WQXGA, the IPS WQXGA, and the IPS WUXGA. The Swift Go 14 AI will launch in September 2024, starting at $999, and Q4 starting at AU$1,399. The Swift 14 AI will also launch in September 2024 at a starting price of $1,999 and in Q4 2024 at AU$2,799.

All the Swift laptops will have touchpads with an AI Activity Indicator that shows when the NPU is utilized and if Copilot is activated, as well as a 1440p QHD IR webcam.

Like other AI PCs launched this year, the entire Swift line will have Copilot+ – though they’ll come through free updates later in 2024. These specific laptops will also feature Acer-designed AI apps.

Gaming laptops, a gaming desktop, and a gaming handheld

The Predator Orion 7000 desktop is clearly meant to be a high-end gaming rig with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and AI-powered DLSS, as well as both fan and liquid cooling systems. No pricing or release information has been revealed as of now, though.

There are also Nitro V 14 and Nitro V 16 gaming laptops. The 14 comes with two display options – a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) or WUXGA (1920x1200) – AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, up to an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. Meanwhile, the 16 features up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, up to an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, a WQXGA (2500 x 1600) display, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. The Nitro V 14 launches in September 2024 for $1,099 / AU$2,099, while the Nitro V 16 launches in October 2024 starting at $1,299.99 / AU$2,299.

Finally, Acer’s debuting its first PC gaming handheld, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7. The specs are quite impressive, featuring an AMD Ryzen 8040 Series CPU with up to 39 total AI TOPS and AMD Radeon 780M GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.

The display itself is a full HD IP touch panel with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate and boasts AMD FreeSync compatiblity. It uses Windows 11 as the OS, which has so far been mixed in terms of its usability compared to other PC gaming handhelds. No pricing or launch window information has been revealed yet, so stay tuned.